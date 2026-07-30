EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds' Gin Business 'Bottoms Up' at 'Worst Time' for Hollywood Star

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the Aviation American Gin Visitor Center in Portland, Oregon," said a spokesperson for beverage giant Diageo. "This decision reflects evolving business needs, as we continue to support growth ambitions for our Aviation American Gin brand," according to the company's statement.

Diageo previously announced it had already begun moving Aviation's production to other facilities last year.

The Deadpool star was a partner in the group that opened the attraction showcasing a cocktail bar, tasting room and gift shop in September 2022, and crowed it would be "Disneyland for adults."

It's the latest business to hotfoot it out of the struggling city, which has been hemorrhaging population since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.