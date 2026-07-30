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EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds' Gin Business 'Bottoms Up' at 'Worst Time' for Hollywood Star

Ryan Reynolds faces a Hollywood setback as his gin business struggles during a difficult period.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds faces a Hollywood setback as his gin business struggles during a difficult period.

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July 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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July was a tough month for Ryan Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Days after being left off the starry guest list for former besties Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden, the Aviation American Gin Distillery and Visitor Center he is invested in, and formerly had "operational control" of, was shuttered in Portland.

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Aviation Gin Visitor Center Closes

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Ryan Reynolds faces another setback as Diageo closes the Aviation American Gin visitor center in Portland.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds faces another setback as Diageo closes the Aviation American Gin visitor center in Portland.

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"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the Aviation American Gin Visitor Center in Portland, Oregon," said a spokesperson for beverage giant Diageo. "This decision reflects evolving business needs, as we continue to support growth ambitions for our Aviation American Gin brand," according to the company's statement.

Diageo previously announced it had already begun moving Aviation's production to other facilities last year.

The Deadpool star was a partner in the group that opened the attraction showcasing a cocktail bar, tasting room and gift shop in September 2022, and crowed it would be "Disneyland for adults."

It's the latest business to hotfoot it out of the struggling city, which has been hemorrhaging population since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

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Business Troubles Continue For Reynolds

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Blake Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni adds to a difficult stretch for Reynolds.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Blake Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni adds to a difficult stretch for Reynolds.

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The closure of the visitor center and distillery is a setback for Reynolds, who has enjoyed a hot streak in the business world with a highly successful track record as an investor and marketer, including the $1.35billion sale of Mint Mobile, in which he was heavily invested in, to T-Mobile and the massive global rise of soccer team Wrexham AFC, in which he and actor Rob McElhenney have majority stakes.

"Ryan's not exactly on a roll here," said a source. "People in Portland believe he's taking his ball and running for greener pastures."

Sources said the grounding of Aviation couldn't come at a worse time for Reynolds in the wake of his bitter split with Swift and Kelce, along with his wife Blake Lively's legal tussle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni – despite both sides claiming victory in the dispute.

Lively alleged Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set and then engaged in a retaliatory smear campaign against her, while he countersued for defamation.

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Settlement Failed To Repair Reputations

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding snub preceded another challenging month for Reynolds.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding snub preceded another challenging month for Reynolds.

After his countersuit and her harassment claims were dismissed, both parties settled the remaining issues in May, with Lively now seeking legal fees.

Industry insiders said both parties came out looking the worse for wear. "Basically all they did was drag all of their names through the mud," said an insider.

"Now they're not only outsiders with the Hollywood in-crowd and all the Swifties around the world, Ryan looks like a quitter with the common man."

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