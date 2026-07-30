EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Stalker Trial to Drag On Until End of the Year

A legal source exclusively told Radar: "The phone evidence is central to establishing what investigators believe was planned before the alleged confrontation. Resolving those legal issues now means the trial will continue later this year rather than sooner."

A court insider added: "The timetable of the case reflects the need to deal properly with complex evidence before the case is heard."

Prosecutors allege the phone records include a Google search for "Andrew's Norfolk security." Andrew is expected to give evidence remotely during the trial.

A second charge alleges Jenkinson threatened Stephen Terry on the royal estate on the same day.

Jenkinson was excused from attending the latest hearing and has previously admitted failing to provide a blood sample under the Road Traffic Act.

His bail conditions prohibit him from approaching Andrew directly or indirectly and ban him from coming within 500 meters of Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, Highgrove and other royal residences.