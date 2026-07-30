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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Stalker Trial to Drag On Until End of the Year

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is scheduled to appear in court.

July 30 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET

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Ex-Prince Andrew's alleged stalker will not face trial until the end of the year after a court hearing heard arguments over disputed phone evidence, with the Duke of York, 66, expected to give evidence by video link when proceedings finally begin in December.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Alex Jenkinson, 39, of Debenham, Suffolk, is accused of threatening Andrew during an incident on 6 May near Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

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Ex-Prince Flees Alleged Armed Attacker With Royal Corgis

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor fled with Queen Elizabeth II's corgis during the alleged encounter.

Prosecutors allege Jenkinson got out of his car, charged toward the king's brother while shouting abuse, prompting Andrew to flee with Queen Elizabeth II's corgis.

Armed police later detained Jenkinson and allegedly found him carrying a wooden-handled axe and a rock.

He denies two counts of threatening behavior.

Westminster Magistrates' Court today heard legal submissions over whether phone records, including alleged Google searches, can be admitted as evidence before the trial, which is scheduled to begin on December 21.

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Shocking Phone Searches Exposed in Court

Photo of a Google search
Source: Sarah B/Unsplash

Prosecutors alleged Alex Jenkinson searched Google for royal security.

A legal source exclusively told Radar: "The phone evidence is central to establishing what investigators believe was planned before the alleged confrontation. Resolving those legal issues now means the trial will continue later this year rather than sooner."

A court insider added: "The timetable of the case reflects the need to deal properly with complex evidence before the case is heard."

Prosecutors allege the phone records include a Google search for "Andrew's Norfolk security." Andrew is expected to give evidence remotely during the trial.

A second charge alleges Jenkinson threatened Stephen Terry on the royal estate on the same day.

Jenkinson was excused from attending the latest hearing and has previously admitted failing to provide a blood sample under the Road Traffic Act.

His bail conditions prohibit him from approaching Andrew directly or indirectly and ban him from coming within 500 meters of Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, Highgrove and other royal residences.

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Security Crisis at Remote Royal Farmhouse

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor moved his residence to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The case comes amid continuing concerns over security at Andrew's rural Norfolk home after his move from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

King Charles III withdrew his younger brother's personal allowance and private security provision in 2024 as part of efforts to encourage him to leave Royal Lodge.

After Andrew relocated to the Sandringham estate late last year, security arrangements at Marsh Farm became a growing concern because the surrounding estate is largely accessible to the public.

Earlier this year, a man and a woman reportedly climbed an exterior gate at Marsh Farm before being spotted looking over a fence toward the farmhouse. They left when Andrew's security team responded.

Andrew is also reported to have installed a substantial white mobile home within the grounds to accommodate security staff temporarily.

Contractors have fitted a 6ft-tall perimeter fence and CCTV cameras, while a no-fly zone covering the wider Sandringham estate has been extended to include Marsh Farm.

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Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles currently provides funding toward Andrew Windsor's private security.

It is understood Charles, 77, now provides Andrew with an allowance including funding toward private security, although responsibility for how those arrangements are managed rests with Andrew.

Separately, reports have suggested the City of London Corporation is considering removing Andrew's freedom of the City of London – one of the few remaining civic honors still associated with the former duke.

Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

He denies any wrongdoing.

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