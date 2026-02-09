EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Kidnaps' Queen's Beloved Corgis – 'Caring for Them is the Only Link He Has Left to Royalty'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson may be out of favor with the royal family, but they still hold one responsibility that gives them influence: Caring for Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis.
According to insiders, Andrew is clinging to the duty and the closeness it symbolizes.
Defiant Andrew Refuses to Give Up Queen’s Beloved Dogs
"He takes huge pride in looking after the dogs," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Many royals feel it's inappropriate, but Andrew insisted his mother made her wishes clear."
Buckingham Palace confirmed Muick and Sandy would remain with Andrew and Sarah, even though the former prince, 65, and his ex-wife, 66, were stripped of their titles and moved out of Royal Lodge following scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing, refuses to surrender the dogs.
Andrew Says Queen Handed Him Leashes as Symbol of Trust
"He often says the queen personally handed him the leashes," the source said.
"He sees it as a sign of her trust – and a reminder of how different things feel now."
During her 70-year reign, the late Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis and "dorgis."