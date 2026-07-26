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EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk Mocked Over 'Bizarre' Obsession With Christopher Nolan After He Has Another Pop at 'The Odyssey'

Photo of Elon Musk, Christopher Nolan
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk appears to not be a fan of 'The Odyssey.'

July 26 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Elon Musk has been mocked over what critics describe as a "bizarre" fixation with Christopher Nolan's blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey after claiming his artificial intelligence platform, Grok, will produce its own feature-length version of Homer's ancient epic before the end of the year.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the wealthy entrepreneur, 55, pledged to share an AI-generated sequence inspired by The Odyssey, arriving just as Nolan's adaptation continues to dominate the global box office.

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk claimed Grok will produce a full-length Odyssey film.

The film, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Lupita Nyong'o in the dual role of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, has become one of the year's biggest theatrical successes.

Musk's latest remarks have also reignited debate over whether generative AI should attempt to rival major Hollywood productions.

A source close to the AI industry said: "Many people see this as another attempt by Elon to position AI as a direct challenger to traditional filmmaking. But others believe repeatedly targeting one of the year's biggest movies risks looking more like a bizarre obsession with Christopher Nolan's success and pioneering film techniques than a serious technological demonstration."

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Source: @elonmusk/X

Musk shared an AI-generated clip of Odysseus and Calypso.

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk has criticized the casting decisions in Nolan's historical epic.

Musk has reposted a three-minute dialogue sequence created using Grok Imagine, xAI's image and video generation tool.

The clip depicts Odysseus speaking to the nymph Calypso, who has imprisoned him on her island while the Greek hero longs to return home following the Trojan War.

Alongside the video, Musk wrote: "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

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Stars Defend Lupita Nyong'o After Backlash

Photo of Lupita Nyong'o
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg defended Lupita Nyong'o against public criticism.

The post immediately drew fresh backlash as it follows months of Musk publicly commenting on Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

Earlier this year, he targeted Nolan's casting of Nyong'o, prompting fierce criticism from actors and television personalities.

During an episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg defended the Oscar-winning actor, saying: "I don't know if you realize this – Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women."

She continued: "So I'm not sure what you're trying to say. You don't have to actually go to the movie. I don't know why you feel like you need to speak on this."

Actor Alec Baldwin also publicly backed Nyong'o by posting a photograph of her on Instagram alongside the caption: "Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world… Alec."

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, responded with heart and fire emojis.

Another source said: "People are questioning why Elon keeps returning to The Odyssey. Whether he's promoting Grok or making a broader point about AI, every new comment inevitably draws comparisons with Christopher Nolan's film instead of standing on its own. It's just coming across as pathetic jealousy, as it is very unlikely Grok will come close to Christopher's achievements as a filmmaker."

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Christopher Nolan's Box Office Success

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Photo of Christopher Nolan
Source: MEGA

'The Odyssey' earned over $200million dollars during opening weekend.

Homer's The Odyssey chronicles the perilous journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

Regarded as one of the oldest surviving works of Western literature, the epic spans 24 books and is widely considered a companion piece to The Iliad, which recounts the conflict itself.

Nolan's adaptation has become a major commercial success, having earned more than $264million worldwide during its opening weekend.

The film delivered the third-largest domestic opening of 2026 and marked the biggest opening weekend of Nolan's career.

Musk's latest comments also underscore his broader ambitions for xAI and Grok as competition intensifies across the artificial intelligence sector.

Alongside leading Tesla, SpaceX and X, he has repeatedly argued AI will reshape not only technology but entertainment.

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