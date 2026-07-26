EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk Mocked Over 'Bizarre' Obsession With Christopher Nolan After He Has Another Pop at 'The Odyssey'

The post immediately drew fresh backlash as it follows months of Musk publicly commenting on Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

Earlier this year, he targeted Nolan's casting of Nyong'o, prompting fierce criticism from actors and television personalities.

During an episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg defended the Oscar-winning actor, saying: "I don't know if you realize this – Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women."

She continued: "So I'm not sure what you're trying to say. You don't have to actually go to the movie. I don't know why you feel like you need to speak on this."

Actor Alec Baldwin also publicly backed Nyong'o by posting a photograph of her on Instagram alongside the caption: "Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world… Alec."

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, responded with heart and fire emojis.

Another source said: "People are questioning why Elon keeps returning to The Odyssey. Whether he's promoting Grok or making a broader point about AI, every new comment inevitably draws comparisons with Christopher Nolan's film instead of standing on its own. It's just coming across as pathetic jealousy, as it is very unlikely Grok will come close to Christopher's achievements as a filmmaker."