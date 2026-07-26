EXCLUSIVE: Columbo Kid's Death a Mystery No More — Tragic End of TV Icon Peter Falk's Daughter Laid Bare

According to an autopsy report, it was estimated she had died by suicide on or around April 22 at her Los Angeles home. Toxicology testing revealed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

"Multiple" suicide notes were found taped to the wall of the garage, the medical examiner's report noted, though their contents were not released.

Jackie and her sister, Catherine Falk-Rothchild, were adopted by 'Columbo' star Peter and his college sweetheart first wife, Alyce Mayo.