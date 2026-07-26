EXCLUSIVE: Columbo Kid's Death a Mystery No More — Tragic End of TV Icon Peter Falk's Daughter Laid Bare
July 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Peter Falk's despairing daughter Jacqueline Falk hanged herself in her garage, an autopsy report confirmed.
Known as Jackie, her body wasn't discovered until April 27 – approximately five days after she died, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A close friend asked police to do a welfare check on the 60-year-old, saying she hadn't heard from her since April 20.
She was identified at the scene by her driver's license.
Autopsy Confirmed Tragic Cause Of Death
According to an autopsy report, it was estimated she had died by suicide on or around April 22 at her Los Angeles home. Toxicology testing revealed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.
"Multiple" suicide notes were found taped to the wall of the garage, the medical examiner's report noted, though their contents were not released.
Jackie and her sister, Catherine Falk-Rothchild, were adopted by 'Columbo' star Peter and his college sweetheart first wife, Alyce Mayo.
Family Feud Turned Bitter
They divorced in 1976 after 16 years of marriage, and the 'Princess Bride' actor married his second wife, actress Shera Danese, the next year.
The two sisters claimed Shera kept them isolated from their father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, during his final years.
In December 2008, Catherine sued her stepmother for visitation rights and control over Falk's $7million fortune.
The court appointed Shera as the custodian while allowing Catherine and Jackie brief – but monitored – visits.
Tragedy Followed Family Heartbreak
The sisters claimed their stepmother didn't even bother to inform them when their father passed away at age 83 in 2011. They were both written out of his will.
Jackie maintained that all their efforts were not about money.
"I adored him, he adored me," she said.
But sources shared she was devastated by the separation from her father, which led to a deep depression that sources said haunted her until her own tragic end.