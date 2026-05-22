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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind Closed Doors of How Peter Falk's Tortured Daughter Ended Up Taking Her Own Life

peter falk daughter tragic suicide revealed
Source: MEGA

Peter Falk's daughter's tragic suicide is revisited through revelations about her troubled life.

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May 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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The suicide death of Peter Falk's daughter is just the latest sad chapter in his family's difficult history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jacqueline Falk, 60, hanged herself at her residence in a case still being investigated by Los Angeles police. But her life was fraught with turmoil over the wall that kept her from her beloved father, who starred for years as TV's brilliant Det. Columbo before his tragic passing from dementia in 2011.

Jackie was one of two daughters – along with Catherine Falk-Rothchild – whom Peter adopted with his college sweetheart and first wife, Alyce Mayo, whom he was married to from 1960 to 1976.

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Sisters Battle Over Peter Falk

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Catherine Falk-Rothchild sued Shera Danese in 2008 for visitation rights and control over Peter Falk's estate during the actor's dementia decline.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Catherine Falk-Rothchild sued Shera Danese in 2008 for visitation rights and control over Peter Falk's estate during the actor's dementia decline.

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The two sisters claimed in Peter's final years, during his slow decline, that his second wife, Shera Danese, kept him isolated from them.

"Shera had fought with Catherine in court over being allowed to visit Peter, saying her visits were disruptive, and Peter didn't want her there," a family insider said.

In 2008, Catherine even sued her stepmother for visitation rights and control over Peter's $7million fortune – months after he was seen looking disheveled and unkempt while wandering aimlessly down the street in Beverly Hills, shouting at passing cars.

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Peter Falk’s Daughters Left Out

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Peter's daughters claimed Danese kept them isolated from the 'Columbo' star during his final years.
Source: RW3 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Peter's daughters claimed Danese kept them isolated from the 'Columbo' star during his final years.

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And while the court agreed that the sisters' dad needed to be looked after, it appointed Danese as the custodian, while allowing them brief – but monitored – visits.

The sisters claimed their stepmother didn't bother to inform them when their father finally passed, and they were both cruelly written out of the will for his estate.

"Peter left everything to Shera even before she was appointed his conservator," the family insider said. "But his daughters maintained that Shera turned their father against them in order to get him to cut them out of the will."

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Peter Falk Law Born From Pain

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Catherine and Jacqueline Falk later supported the passage of Peter Falk's Law following their father's death in 2011.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Catherine and Jacqueline Falk later supported the passage of Peter Falk's Law following their father's death in 2011.

In 2015, they encouraged the passing of legislation that was labeled Peter Falk's Law, which has been enacted in 12 states. The law protects children from being cut off from serious medical and end-of-life developments of a parent.

Jackie maintained that their efforts were not about the money, but sources said she was deeply gutted by the separation from her father – which led to a depression that sources say haunted her until her own tragic end.

"There were definitely bumps in the road," she said. "But we had reconciled and I had a very loving relationship with him. I adored him, he adored me."

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