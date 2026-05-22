EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind Closed Doors of How Peter Falk's Tortured Daughter Ended Up Taking Her Own Life

The suicide death of Peter Falk's daughter is just the latest sad chapter in his family's difficult history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jacqueline Falk, 60, hanged herself at her residence in a case still being investigated by Los Angeles police. But her life was fraught with turmoil over the wall that kept her from her beloved father, who starred for years as TV's brilliant Det. Columbo before his tragic passing from dementia in 2011.

Jackie was one of two daughters – along with Catherine Falk-Rothchild – whom Peter adopted with his college sweetheart and first wife, Alyce Mayo, whom he was married to from 1960 to 1976.