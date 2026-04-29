Peter Falk's Adopted Daughter Jacqueline Dead By Suicide Aged 60 — After Hanging Herself at Her LA Home

The Columbo star married Alyce Mayo in 1960 and adopted Jacqueline, as well as her sister, Catherine. The couple would divorce in 1976.

Jacqueline's death comes 15 years after her father died from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. At the time, both daughters would release a touching statement on the TV star's tragic death.

"His daughters will always remember him for his wisdom and humor, time shared on vacations and hockey games, and for wild rides through the streets of Los Angeles with a one-eyed driver," they said.

Radar reported at the time that Peter had set up a trust years before he was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and the majority of his multi-million dollar estate was left to his second wife, Shera Danese.