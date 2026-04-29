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Peter Falk's Adopted Daughter Jacqueline Dead By Suicide Aged 60 — After Hanging Herself at Her LA Home

Photo of Peter Falk
Source: MEGA

Peter Falk's daughter has died, according to reports.

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April 29 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Jacqueline Falk, the adopted daughter of iconic actor Pete Falk, had died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, hung herself at her LA home on Monday, April 27. It was not clear if a note was left behind.

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The Falk's Family's Latest Tragedy

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Photo of Peter Falk
Source: MEGA

Peter Falk had adopted Jacqueline along with her sister, Catherine.

The Columbo star married Alyce Mayo in 1960 and adopted Jacqueline, as well as her sister, Catherine. The couple would divorce in 1976.

Jacqueline's death comes 15 years after her father died from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. At the time, both daughters would release a touching statement on the TV star's tragic death.

"His daughters will always remember him for his wisdom and humor, time shared on vacations and hockey games, and for wild rides through the streets of Los Angeles with a one-eyed driver," they said.

Radar reported at the time that Peter had set up a trust years before he was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and the majority of his multi-million dollar estate was left to his second wife, Shera Danese.

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Photo of Peter Falk with his daughters
Source: Catherine Falk/Youtube

The actor adopted his two girls while married to his first wife, Alyce Mayo.

A source told us at the time: "Peter left the bulk of his estate to Shera. The house that the two of them lived in together, artwork, investment accounts, and more have been left to Shera. Peter also left an estimated six-figure inheritance to his two adopted daughters from his first marriage..."

Danese became her husband's conservator in 2009 until his death two years later.

Peter is best known for his iconic role as Lieutenant Columbo in the series Columbo, which premiered in 1971, three years after his character made his debut in the pilot movie, Prescription: Murder.

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'Columbo' Was a Family Affair

Photo of Peter Falk, Shera Danese
Source: MEGA

Peter Falk was married to his second wife, Shera Danese, until his passing.

The classic series ended its run in 1978, but the ABC revival ran from 1989 to 2003. However, Danese made her presence known on the original show, first working alongside her husband in the season 6 episode, Fade In to Murder, and later appearing in several more episodes.

She would play various characters during her tenure, usually as the love interest of Columbo's foe or a witness to a murder.

Danese also had the honor of making the most guest appearances of anyone in the series.

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A Family in Turmoil

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Photo of Peter Falk as Columbo
Source: MEGA

PEter Falk is best known for his iconic series, 'Columbo.'

Before her father's death, Catherine had claimed she had been prevented from seeing the Hollywood star by her stepmother.

An insider claimed at the time, "Peter's daughter, Catherine, had a very strained relationship with her stepmother, Shera, for years, and tried to get conservatorship of Peter several years ago.

"Peter's relationship with Catherine was non-existent for years. The judge flatly denied that request because Shera proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was providing excellent care of her husband at home."

The source added, "Catherine was granted very limited visitation to her father because the visits proved to be very upsetting to Peter at the time because of his Alzheimer's disease."

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