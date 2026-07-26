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Home > Exclusives > Dr. Conrad Murray
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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Death — Doc Who Delivered Michael Jackson's Deadly Drug Dose Riding in Style

dr death michael jackson deadly drug dose rides style
Source: MEGA

Dr. Death, who gave Michael Jackson's deadly drug dose, is seen riding in style.

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July 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Dr. Conrad Murray – the physician convicted of causing the death of Michael Jackson – is living like a king in sunny South Florida.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the 73-year-old drives an $80,000 luxury car, lives in a $600,000 lakeside home and acts "like a man who didn't have a care in the world."

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Murray Lives Quiet, Comfortable Life

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Conrad Murray was spotted driving a luxury BMW and living in a South Florida lakeside home.
Source: ZGLR / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Conrad Murray was spotted driving a luxury BMW and living in a South Florida lakeside home.

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On a typical day, Murray – who injected the pop superstar with a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol – runs errands and hits the gym like any run-of-the-mill retiree.

An insider who spotted Murray recently revealed: "He walked around like he didn't have a care in the world. He looked relaxed and happy.

"He wears his hair in a man bun and appears very chill. He went to the gym for a leisurely workout, then stopped at Walgreens and swung by Golden Krust, which sells Caribbean fast food like jerk chicken.

"He's driving a fancy BMW and lives in a beautiful home overlooking a lake in a private community."

Jackson died at his Los Angeles home on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. On Nov. 7, 2011, a jury unanimously found Murray guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 'Thriller' singer's death.

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Murray Still Claims Innocence Today

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Released in 2013, Murray said: 'I never gave Michael anything that would kill him.'
Source: DL1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Released in 2013, Murray said: 'I never gave Michael anything that would kill him.'

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But Murray – who was released from an L.A. jail in 2013 after serving just two years of his four-year sentence – maintains his innocence in the tragedy.

"I never gave Michael anything that would kill him. I loved him. I still do. I always will," he insisted.

He even described in intimate detail how close the two were.

"I held Michael's penis every night," Murray revealed.

"I had to put a condom catheter on him because Michael dripped urine. He was incontinent. Michael didn't know how to put a condom on, so I had to do it for him."

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Murray Lives Quiet Life Today

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After losing his U.S. medical licenses, Murray said he wanted 'peace and quiet.'
Source: ZGLR / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

After losing his U.S. medical licenses, Murray said he wanted 'peace and quiet.'

Since his conviction, Murray hasn't been able to practice medicine in the U.S. after his medical licenses in California, Nevada and Texas were revoked.

Following Jackson's death, he traveled with a bodyguard after receiving multiple death threats from the star's fans who'd dubbed him Dr. Death.

Today he walks around as a free man and seems to have achieved the goal he set shortly after his conviction when he said: "I just want peace and quiet. I want to go back to having a quiet life."

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