On a typical day, Murray – who injected the pop superstar with a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol – runs errands and hits the gym like any run-of-the-mill retiree.

An insider who spotted Murray recently revealed: "He walked around like he didn't have a care in the world. He looked relaxed and happy.

"He wears his hair in a man bun and appears very chill. He went to the gym for a leisurely workout, then stopped at Walgreens and swung by Golden Krust, which sells Caribbean fast food like jerk chicken.

"He's driving a fancy BMW and lives in a beautiful home overlooking a lake in a private community."

Jackson died at his Los Angeles home on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. On Nov. 7, 2011, a jury unanimously found Murray guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 'Thriller' singer's death.