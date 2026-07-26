EXCLUSIVE: Kathie Lee Gifford Done With Men — Still-Single Grandma Says She's Finished Looking for Love
July 26 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Kathie Lee Gifford isn't looking for love! After losing her beloved husband, Frank Gifford, in 2015, searching for Mr. Right isn't on her radar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I am not dating anybody right now, and I don't want to date," said the 72-year-old grandmother of five.
"I'm not looking, and I don't think I'll ever get married again. I had an opportunity for that to maybe happen, and it didn't work out. Frank will always be the love of my life. If God wants to do something miraculous, like give me another great love [then I'm open to it]. And so I leave room for the miraculous to happen."
Love Lasted Until His Death
The couple met in 1982 during Kathie Lee's stint on Good Morning America. At the time, former New York Giants star Frank was on Monday Night Football's broadcasting team.
Despite a 23-year age difference, the two fell head over heels and wed in 1986. They welcomed son Cody in 1990 and daughter Cassidy in 1993.
They remained deeply in love until the day Frank died at 84 on Aug. 9, 2015. Kathie Lee found him after he'd suffered a heart attack.
"Cody was home from school, and we tried to resuscitate him," she recalled.
"The EMT guys came and they said, 'Mrs. Gifford, we want you to know your husband, he never suffered. He never saw the ground he fell on.'"
Frank's CTE Diagnosis Changed Everything
After Frank passed, posthumous brain scans revealed he had stage 4 CTE, a progressive, degenerative brain disease often found in athletes with a history of repetitive brain trauma.
The family donated his brain to science to be studied for CTE, she said.
Since leaving the Today show in 2019, Kathie Lee has increasingly made Nashville, Tenn., her home.
Kathie Lee Embraces Life's Precious Moments
With a showbiz career of nearly 50 years behind her, Kathie Lee recently put a whopping $100 million price tag on the palatial estate in Greenwich, Conn., that she shared with NFL Hall of Famer Frank.
Today, Kathie Lee said she focuses on the present, adding: "I need to find joy in the moment I'm in right now, because none of us know when is our last breath."