EXCLUSIVE: Kathie Lee Gifford Done With Men — Still-Single Grandma Says She's Finished Looking for Love

Kathie Lee Gifford isn't looking for love! After losing her beloved husband, Frank Gifford, in 2015, searching for Mr. Right isn't on her radar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I am not dating anybody right now, and I don't want to date," said the 72-year-old grandmother of five.

"I'm not looking, and I don't think I'll ever get married again. I had an opportunity for that to maybe happen, and it didn't work out. Frank will always be the love of my life. If God wants to do something miraculous, like give me another great love [then I'm open to it]. And so I leave room for the miraculous to happen."