EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Secretly at War With Heir Prince William' — And Finds Him 'More Annoying Than Harry'

King Charles is said to be privately at odds with Prince William over work and image, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the monarch now finds his heir more irritating than Prince Harry amid simmering tensions over duty and family. Charles, 77, and William, 44, have long been presented as a united front at the heart of the royal family, but recent weeks have seen their differing approaches to royal life thrown into sharper relief.

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King Resents William's Light Workload

Source: MEGA Charles resents William's lighter workload amid cancer treatment.

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The King, who continues to undergo treatment for cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days over the past 12 months, while William's public schedule has been punctuated by a series of holidays and a limited number of appearances. Against this backdrop, Prince Harry, 41, has just completed a four‑day visit to the UK, including Invictus Games events and a meeting with his father at Clarence House, which commentators say has played unexpectedly well with the public. A source with knowledge of palace dynamics told us: "There is a growing sense that the King feels the weight of the institution resting largely on his shoulders, particularly when he looks at how busy his own schedule has been compared with his heir's. He is acutely conscious that he is still undertaking a substantial number of engagements while dealing with a serious illness, and that contrast has begun to grate behind the scenes. "Charles genuinely appreciates William's desire to be a very present, hands‑on father – he knows that comes from a sincere place. At the same time, he cannot entirely shake the feeling that this carefully crafted image inevitably invites comparisons with his own past, and that those comparisons do not always fall in his favor. That touches on old sensitivities about the kind of parent he was able to be while balancing duty and personal life. "From the King's perspective, there is a delicate balance to strike between updating the role for a modern era and appearing to step back from the responsibilities that give the monarchy its purpose. When he sees that he is pushing through a demanding program of work, even as he manages treatment and recovery, while William's public commitments sometimes look relatively light, it becomes more than just a scheduling issue – it starts to feel like a source of real tension."

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Brown Highlights Growing Royal Rift

Source: MEGA Biographer claims Charles resents William more than Harry.

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Royal biographer Tina Brown has suggested Charles' current irritation is directed more toward his heir than toward his younger son. She said: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir. Somehow, William's parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king's own paternal deficiencies." Brown highlighted what she described as a contrast between William's recent schedule and the King's commitments. She added: "And after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William's first‑week‑back diary pulsated with two outings: a father‑daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum's new gardens. Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months."

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Harry's Image Reset Stuns William

Source: MEGA Harry's successful return reportedly unsettled William, Brown claimed.

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Brown also argued Harry's latest visit has amounted to a successful "reset" of his image in the UK, in ways that may unsettle William. She said: "At last, Prince Harry has got it right, which is bad news for the Prince of Wales. After five years of exuding choler and wrath and spouting therapeutic gibberish, the ginger whinger finally realized that all the royals have to do to win public enthusiasm is zip around the UK and smile." Brown pointed to Harry's decision to contribute from his own funds to a charitable project. She said: "Harry's own reset – a positivity campaign he hopes will endear him to his still estranged father and a negative British public… came with a new unexpected gambit – a contribution from his own bank account of £1.1million to the Children in Need project. It cannily unleashed for William the uneasy question of what exactly the 43‑year‑old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23million a year." Harry's spokesperson has given an upbeat assessment of the Duke's time back in Britain. The representative said he had "loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him." During the visit, Harry took part in a panel discussion linked to the Diana Award at ServiceNow in Salisbury Square, Central London, speaking to around 40 young "changemakers" about social action and mental health. At the event, Harry said: "Getting involved in peaceful social action takes courage and determination. Young people see the issues society faces close up – whether that's poor mental health or the consequences of inequalities. But you don't stand still; your empathy and compassion drive you to make change. Purpose combined with action can help overcome a sense of hopelessness, and that's exactly what you've shown today."

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Harry Echoes Diana's Mission

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Source: MEGA Harry's appearance contrasted with William's quieter public schedule.