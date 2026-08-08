Trump's $400 Million White House Ballroom Project Dealt Major Blow as Federal Court Orders Construction Halted
Aug. 8 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project has been dealt a major legal blow after a federal appeals court ordered construction to stop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ruling comes after a historic preservation group argued the massive renovation required approval from Congress.
Federal Court Orders Donald Trump To Halt Ballroom Construction
On August 7, a three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 that the Trump administration must halt construction on the site of the White House's former East Wing, per The Daily Mail.
The East Wing was demolished as part of Trump's plans for the approximately 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which is expected to cost around $400 million.
The ruling is currently on hold for 14 days, giving the administration time to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
Trump quickly vowed to fight back.
"We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court," the president said.
Judges Say Congress Must Approve The Project
The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued the National Park Service last year, arguing the Trump administration did not have the authority to move forward with the ballroom without congressional approval.
The administration never sought permission from Congress to proceed with the project.
The judges in the majority sided with the preservation group, arguing that the White House cannot unilaterally undertake such a massive transformation of the presidential residence.
"Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the majority wrote.
"Congress has not ceded unfettered authority to the Executive Branch to dramatically redesign, reshape, and reconstruct the White House - the People's House - to fit a particular President’s desires," it continued.
Construction Can Continue Underground
While the ruling halted above-ground construction, it did not completely shut down work on the project.
US District Judge Richard Leon ordered that above-ground construction stop while allowing the administration to continue with subterranean work.
Leon previously ruled that there was no law that "comes close to giving the President" the authority to construct the ballroom without congressional approval.
Donald Trump Has Made Other White House Changes
The ballroom is not the only major change Trump has ordered during his second term.
The president has remodeled the West Wing Colonnade, adding a Presidential Walk of Fame featuring portraits of past presidents alongside new black granite flooring.
Trump has also ordered a redesign of the White House's South Lawn, including plans for a new helicopter landing pad.
Additionally, he has directed the National Park Service to refurbish the White House's front entrance.