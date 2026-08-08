Trump's $400 Million White House Ballroom Project Dealt Major Blow as Federal Court Orders Construction Halted

On August 7, a three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 that the Trump administration must halt construction on the site of the White House's former East Wing, per The Daily Mail.

The East Wing was demolished as part of Trump's plans for the approximately 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which is expected to cost around $400 million.

The ruling is currently on hold for 14 days, giving the administration time to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Trump quickly vowed to fight back.

"We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court," the president said.