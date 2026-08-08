EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Baldwin Mocked for Saying He Never Wanted Tom Cruise Fame

Baldwin rose to prominence during the 1990s, reaching the peak of his career with the Oscar-winning 1995 crime thriller The Usual Suspects.

Although he continued acting, he gradually stepped away from mainstream Hollywood, taking fewer roles as he focused on raising his family with his wife, Kennya Baldwin, and embracing life as a born-again Christian.

The actor, whose daughters are Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber, reflected on the decision during a new interview with People, explaining commercial success was never his ultimate ambition.

A source familiar with the reaction to Baldwin's comments exclusively told us: "People have found it difficult to accept that someone would willingly walk away from the opportunity to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. His remarks have prompted plenty of raised eyebrows because Tom Cruise represents the level of success so many actors spend their entire careers chasing."