EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Baldwin Mocked for Saying He Never Wanted Tom Cruise Fame
Aug. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Stephen Baldwin is being mocked after insisting he deliberately turned his back on the chance to become a Hollywood superstar because he "didn't want to be Tom Cruise", apparently choosing instead to leave the industry at the height of his success in favor of family life and his Christian faith.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the 60-year-old actor's remarks have sparked disbelief among industry insiders, who argue few actors would willingly walk away from such a career trajectory – and say Baldwin never had the talent to have Cruise's career.
Baldwin Rejected Fame
Baldwin rose to prominence during the 1990s, reaching the peak of his career with the Oscar-winning 1995 crime thriller The Usual Suspects.
Although he continued acting, he gradually stepped away from mainstream Hollywood, taking fewer roles as he focused on raising his family with his wife, Kennya Baldwin, and embracing life as a born-again Christian.
The actor, whose daughters are Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber, reflected on the decision during a new interview with People, explaining commercial success was never his ultimate ambition.
A source familiar with the reaction to Baldwin's comments exclusively told us: "People have found it difficult to accept that someone would willingly walk away from the opportunity to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. His remarks have prompted plenty of raised eyebrows because Tom Cruise represents the level of success so many actors spend their entire careers chasing."
Tom Cruise Comparison
Baldwin told People: "I probably could have pointed myself in the direction of becoming a big star. But that wasn't me. I didn't want to be Tom Cruise, and have to make $100million at the box office.
"I'd rather be a schmu— from Massapequa! I'm good at that!"
Despite the mockery, another Hollywood source said Baldwin's comments reflected his "genuine" and "long-held belief" personal fulfilment mattered more than celebrity.
The insider said: "Stephen has never measured success by blockbuster numbers or fame. He believes the choices he made gave him a life with purpose, even if others struggle to understand why he stepped away."
Faith Changed His Life
Baldwin explained a turning point in his life came after his family's nanny claimed she had received a message from God predicting he and Kennya would eventually dedicate their lives to Christianity.
At the time, he admitted he dismissed the idea entirely.
Baldwin said: "My wife tells me, 'I just spoke to Augusta (our nanny), and she said the real reason she's here is because God spoke to her, and she said in the future you and I will become born-again Christians and have our own ministry.'
"I said: 'Hun, we're from New York but we're in Arizona and I think you need to go back into the air conditioning and lie down.' Because it was just so absurd."
Hollywood Exit Explained
Baldwin said his perspective changed after attending an evangelical festival where skateboarders combined demonstrations with preaching to thousands of young people.
The experience convinced him he had found a new direction beyond Hollywood.
He said: "Down on the beach, they had built a skate park on the sand with plywood. And these funky, super committed, cool, tattooed, pierced skateboarders were there and they'd skate, stop, pick up a microphone and start preaching evangelistically, and like 5,000 kids would be around watching because of their interest in the skateboarders. I felt a calling."
Discussing the Christian skateboarding film Livin It, Baldwin added: "In the first six months we'd distributed 10,000 copies. Then one of the bigger churches called and asked what it would cost to bring the skaters from the video to their church for a live event. So that's when I left Hollywood."