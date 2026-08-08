Andrew, 66, has remained at the center of controversy for years because of his association with Epstein, who died aged 66 in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-x trafficking charges.

Although Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing – and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability – members of the US House Oversight Committee and officials in New Mexico have continued to seek his testimony about his relationship with Epstein.

The renewed calls for him to tell all come as American authorities and survivors continue pressing for further answers about Epstein's network and those connected to it.

A source familiar with discussions surrounding the investigation claimed: "There is a growing feeling among those involved that the pressure on Andrew is beginning to build again. Investigators and survivors' representatives believe there are still important questions that remain unanswered, and they see his cooperation as potentially significant. From their perspective, the expectation is becoming increasingly clear that he should publicly explain everything he knows rather than continuing to remain silent."