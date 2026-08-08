EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew 'Feeling Pressure' to Testify Over Epstein Case
Aug. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed pressure to testify before US investigators examining Jeffrey Epstein's s-x trafficking network after a prominent American attorney urged King Charles and the British Prime Minister to use their influence to persuade the former Duke of York to cooperate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest intervention has intensified scrutiny over Andrew's refusal to respond to requests from US lawmakers seeking his account of his relationship with the late financier.
Pressure Mounts On Andrew Windsor
Andrew, 66, has remained at the center of controversy for years because of his association with Epstein, who died aged 66 in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-x trafficking charges.
Although Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing – and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability – members of the US House Oversight Committee and officials in New Mexico have continued to seek his testimony about his relationship with Epstein.
The renewed calls for him to tell all come as American authorities and survivors continue pressing for further answers about Epstein's network and those connected to it.
A source familiar with discussions surrounding the investigation claimed: "There is a growing feeling among those involved that the pressure on Andrew is beginning to build again. Investigators and survivors' representatives believe there are still important questions that remain unanswered, and they see his cooperation as potentially significant. From their perspective, the expectation is becoming increasingly clear that he should publicly explain everything he knows rather than continuing to remain silent."
Lawyer Urges Royal Action
Referring to Charles and Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burney, attorney Spencer Kuvin – who has represented multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein since the late 2000s – was quoted by the Daily Express saying: "Both these British leaders have expressed their support for the women who were underage victims of a monster.
"But I believe it's now time for them to use their power and influence to put real pressure on Andrew by urging him as strongly as possible to cooperate with US authorities and tell the world what he saw and heard."
Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are frustrated Andrew has not responded to a written request sent late last year asking him to testify via video link.
Legislators in New Mexico are also seeking to question him about his visit to Epstein's Zorro Ranch.
Calls To Cooperate Grow
Kuvin added: "I have recently spoken to the state's attorney general, and they too are anxious to talk to Andrew.
"Andrew himself praised the bravery of Epstein victims in a 2022 statement after legally settling the civil suit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre. He also said he would assist victims in any way he could. But since then, all we have from him is silence and stonewalling.
"I hope King Charles and Prime Minister Burnham, both of whom have referred to their support for Epstein's victims, now bring every ounce of their influence to bear on Andrew to press him to do the right and honorable thing."
Another source close to the case said: "Many people involved believe this is becoming a pivotal moment. There is a view that continuing to avoid giving evidence only fuels further speculation, whereas appearing before investigators could help answer longstanding questions. Whether that ultimately happens remains entirely Andrew's decision, but the calls for him to cooperate are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore."
Survivors Seek More Answers
Kuvin's appeal follows a meeting in London last month between Members of Parliament and Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips, who later said Prime Minister Andy Burnham had been "the most supportive" of her campaign for a UK public inquiry.
During his address to the US Congress in April, King Charles referred to Britain and America's "collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."
Palace aides later said the wording was intended as an indirect acknowledgment of pressure from survivors and lawmakers seeking accountability over the continuing fallout from the Epstein case.