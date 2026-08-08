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Home > News > Joe Biden

Hunter Biden Reveals Father Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Has Spread to His Bones and Is 'Very Painful'

split image of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden revealed his father Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread to his bones.

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Aug. 8 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is offering a grim update on his father, Joe Biden's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hunter, 56, opened up about the former president's condition during an interview on August 7, describing the disease as "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects."

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Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread

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image of Hunter Biden called Joe Biden's cancer 'very painful' and 'very debilitating.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden called Joe Biden's cancer 'very painful' and 'very debilitating.'

Joe, 83, announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer. The disease has since metastasized to his bones.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter told the BBC, per The New York Post. "It's very painful, and it's very debilitating in many respects."

Despite his diagnosis, Joe has continued to make occasional public appearances.

"He's still doing his thing," Hunter said. "He so believes in this country."

The former president appeared alongside Maryland Democrats at their "Fight Back and Win" gala near Baltimore in late June.

Earlier that month, he also attended the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

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Jill Biden Says He'll 'Forever Live With Cancer'

image of Jill Biden previously revealed Joe Biden will 'forever live with cancer.'
Source: mega

Jill Biden previously revealed Joe Biden will 'forever live with cancer.'

Jill Biden, 75, previously offered a candid look at her husband's prognosis during an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"He's doing okay," Jill said while discussing the challenges surrounding Joe's diagnosis and treatment.

She explained that while some patients with stage 4 prostate cancer can potentially be cured, her husband's condition is different because the disease has spread.

"When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she said.

"Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones," Jill continued. "Which means that he will forever live with cancer."

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'Challenging'

image of The former first lady called Joe Biden's cancer 'challenging.'
Source: mega

The former first lady called Joe Biden's cancer 'challenging.'

The former educator said Joe must undergo regular testing and take medication as doctors monitor the disease.

"We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines," Jill said. "And anybody who's gone through this cancer journey – and I've been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau – it's constant."

"It's daily," she added. "And I think it's challenging."

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Hunter Biden Says It's 'Really Sad to Watch'

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image of Hunter Biden said his dad's cancer battle is 'really sad to watch.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden said his dad's cancer battle is 'really sad to watch.'

Hunter admitted that seeing his father navigate the disease has been difficult for the family.

"It's really sad to watch," he said.

The 56-year-old also suggested that Joe may not openly acknowledge just how difficult his health battle has become.

"The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good," Hunter said.

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