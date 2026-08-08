Hunter Biden Reveals Father Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Has Spread to His Bones and Is 'Very Painful'

Joe, 83, announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer. The disease has since metastasized to his bones.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter told the BBC, per The New York Post. "It's very painful, and it's very debilitating in many respects."

Despite his diagnosis, Joe has continued to make occasional public appearances.

"He's still doing his thing," Hunter said. "He so believes in this country."

The former president appeared alongside Maryland Democrats at their "Fight Back and Win" gala near Baltimore in late June.

Earlier that month, he also attended the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.