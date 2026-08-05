Joe Biden 'Will Forever Live With Cancer,' Jill Says — as Ex-First Lady Calls It a 'Challenging' Time

Ripa noted that it is possible to live with prostate cancer without knowing it as it moves to an advanced stage.

"And so when people were like, ‘There’s no way you can’t know,’ oh, yes, there is. Because they don’t test men over 70 years old for prostate cancer. So it can be living there for all of those years, growing slowly, and eventually metastasize," the daytime talk show host explained.

Ripa revealed that her dad discovered he had cancer after hurting his back in a car accident, and it was diagnosed during treatment.

"He didn’t realize that it was the cancer in his bones. So I’m grateful for the car accident, believe it or not, because at least we were able to treat it. But I’m sure their treatments are exactly the same," she told Jill about the protocols her father and the former Delaware Senator are receiving.

Jill said her red flag was when her husband got up to urinate seven times a night and she told White House doctors about it, but they didn't do a PSA test.

After Joe left office, Jill recalled the problem continued, and they finally saw a different doctor, knowing "something's wrong."

"And so we did. But I never, oh my God, I never thought it would be prostate cancer."