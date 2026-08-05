Joe Biden 'Will Forever Live With Cancer,' Jill Says — as Ex-First Lady Calls It a 'Challenging' Time
Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Jill Biden gave a heartbreaking update about her husband Joe Biden's cancer prognosis, revealing he will "live forever" with the disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president, 83, announced in May 2025 that he was battling aggressive, stage 4 prostate cancer that spread to his bones, and the former second lady, 75, explained what "challenges" they are going through with his treatment.
'He Will Live Forever With Cancer'
Jill gave the health revelation on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.
"He's doing okay. When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she explained about the most dire stage of the disease.
"Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones," the former educator added to host Kelly Ripa, "Which means that he will forever live with cancer."
Jill Biden Calls Husband Living With Cancer 'Challenging'
As a result, Joe has to do quarterly testing to see where the disease is at, as Jill revealed she's familiar with the treatment process and outlook after watching her husband's son, Beau Biden, die in 2015 at the age of 46 after a battle with aggressive brain cancer.
"We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines. And anybody who’s gone through this cancer journey – and I’ve been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau – it’s constant," the View From the East Wing author explained.
"It’s daily. And I think it’s challenging," Jill noted about her husband living with cancer.
Kelly Ripa Shares Her Dad Is Suffering Same Cancer Battle as Joe Biden
Ripa, 55, questioned Jill about the timing of Joe's announcement that his cancer was so advanced, less than four months after leaving the White House.
"A lot of people were dubious, thinking that it was a big cover-up, that everyone knew that, that you must have been covering for the President and known about this diagnosis," the Live With Kelly and Mark host noted about the controversial timing of the cancer revelation.
However, Ripa said she was able to relate as she is dealing with the same form of cancer within her own family.
"And we here at the podcast, my father, about six months before President Biden's diagnosis, was diagnosed with the exact same thing," the Live Wire author shared.
Jill Biden 'Never Thought' Her Husband Would be Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
Ripa noted that it is possible to live with prostate cancer without knowing it as it moves to an advanced stage.
"And so when people were like, ‘There’s no way you can’t know,’ oh, yes, there is. Because they don’t test men over 70 years old for prostate cancer. So it can be living there for all of those years, growing slowly, and eventually metastasize," the daytime talk show host explained.
Ripa revealed that her dad discovered he had cancer after hurting his back in a car accident, and it was diagnosed during treatment.
"He didn’t realize that it was the cancer in his bones. So I’m grateful for the car accident, believe it or not, because at least we were able to treat it. But I’m sure their treatments are exactly the same," she told Jill about the protocols her father and the former Delaware Senator are receiving.
Jill said her red flag was when her husband got up to urinate seven times a night and she told White House doctors about it, but they didn't do a PSA test.
After Joe left office, Jill recalled the problem continued, and they finally saw a different doctor, knowing "something's wrong."
"And so we did. But I never, oh my God, I never thought it would be prostate cancer."