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Home > Politics > Fox News

Rep. Thomas Massie Says Americans Will 'Quit Watching Fox News' When 'Reality' Hits Their Wallets

Photo of Thomas Massie, Fox
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie doesn't think Americans will be watching Fox News anymore soon.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Rep. Thomas Massie is warning conservative Americans will "quit watching Fox News" after they realize prices are continuing to rise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While President Trump and the majority of his loyal team continue to claim their efforts in the Iran war will soon pay off, the Republican from Kentucky is claiming their support will soon wane.

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'They're Going to Quit Watching Fox News'

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Photo of Thomas Massie, Fox
Source: MEGA

Massie predicted people will turn away from Fox News when they start losing even more money.

"Somebody who just lost a Republican primary can tell you the president enjoys wide popularity among Republicans, and there's wide support for this war among Republicans, even though I'm very much against the war," Massie previously told reporters.

The politician then declared, "Still, there’s a base: there's Fox News that's on TV every day trying to glorify this war. Eventually, I think people's pocketbooks are going to impose reality on them, and they're going to quit watching Fox and pay more attention to gas prices."

The 55-year-old then set forth an example, pointing to farmers who seem to be experiencing the economic consequences of higher costs.

"They're trying to buy the farmers off in time for the election with this $12billion bailouts," Massie said, referring to the $12billion farm assistance package included in the $95 billion budget reconciliation plan.

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Trump V. Thomas Massie

'I think people's pocketbooks are going to impose reality on them,' Massie said of viewers possibly tuning out.
Source: MEGA

'I think people's pocketbooks are going to impose reality on them,' Massie said of viewers possibly tuning out.

He added Trump and his administration were saying, "'We're sorry, we know we basically wrecked your farm through high fertilizer prices, high diesel prices, and high equipment prices. So here’s $12billion, please don't punish us in the midterms.'"

Massie is one of the few Republicans who has openly pushed back at Trump and some of his decisions. In May, the president endorsed Ed Gallrein in his race against Massie in the GOP House primary.

Gallrein, who declared he would support Trump, accused Massie of siding with the "radical left" over the Republicans before defeating him. Trump had also branded Massie a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

The 80-year-old also went in on Lauren Boebert, who had openly supported Trump, for campaigning for Massie before his loss.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Thomas Massie

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has openly criticized Massie for opposing his decisions.

"... Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!" Trump raged.

The controversial Commander-in-Chief, who had previously endorsed Boebert, added, "If the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"

Massie, meanwhile, has been joined by former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson in his fight against Trump.

On August 1, Greene posted a photo from a get-together with Massie and Carlson at the ex-Fox News personality's Maine cabin.

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Photo of Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene has supported Massie and his anti-Trump comments.

"We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he's betrayed us all," Greene wrote in the blistering statement alongside the photo.

She added, "Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun."

In response, Massie, who previously vacationed with Greene in Costa Rica, reposted the image and wrote, "This meeting will not be televised."

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