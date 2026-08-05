Rep. Thomas Massie Says Americans Will 'Quit Watching Fox News' When 'Reality' Hits Their Wallets

"Somebody who just lost a Republican primary can tell you the president enjoys wide popularity among Republicans, and there's wide support for this war among Republicans, even though I'm very much against the war," Massie previously told reporters.

The politician then declared, "Still, there’s a base: there's Fox News that's on TV every day trying to glorify this war. Eventually, I think people's pocketbooks are going to impose reality on them, and they're going to quit watching Fox and pay more attention to gas prices."

The 55-year-old then set forth an example, pointing to farmers who seem to be experiencing the economic consequences of higher costs.

"They're trying to buy the farmers off in time for the election with this $12billion bailouts," Massie said, referring to the $12billion farm assistance package included in the $95 billion budget reconciliation plan.