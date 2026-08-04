'My Words Haunt Me': Bill O'Reilly Reveals Secret Conversation He Had With Trump Before Prez Attacked Iran

"In February, I talked to the president, just him and me. I said this is the biggest gamble you have ever taken in your entire life messing around with these people. They're irrational," O'Reilly claimed while on NewsNation's On Balance.

O'Reilly claimed he told Trump, "They are like the militants in Japan in World War II, in Germany in World War II; they're not going to surrender. It's going to be exceedingly difficult, and you cannot count on the Persians to overthrow them."

"So my words haunt me, because it’s exactly how it came down," the 76-year-old noted. After being asked whether Trump is trying to prolong the war to secure a political victory ahead of the midterm elections, O'Reilly claimed, "If he could get out of that thing now, tonight, he would."

O'Reilly has been vocal about his thoughts on the war in Iran; however, he has remained in Trump's corner, even while other notable conservative voices have turned on the politician.