'My Words Haunt Me': Bill O'Reilly Reveals Secret Conversation He Had With Trump Before Prez Attacked Iran
Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Bill O'Reilly appears to be bothered by a secret conversation he had with President Trump before he ordered an attack on Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News personality claimed he warned the president the war in Iran would be "exceedingly difficult," and revealed he may have been right along.
'My Words Haunt Me'
"In February, I talked to the president, just him and me. I said this is the biggest gamble you have ever taken in your entire life messing around with these people. They're irrational," O'Reilly claimed while on NewsNation's On Balance.
O'Reilly claimed he told Trump, "They are like the militants in Japan in World War II, in Germany in World War II; they're not going to surrender. It's going to be exceedingly difficult, and you cannot count on the Persians to overthrow them."
"So my words haunt me, because it’s exactly how it came down," the 76-year-old noted. After being asked whether Trump is trying to prolong the war to secure a political victory ahead of the midterm elections, O'Reilly claimed, "If he could get out of that thing now, tonight, he would."
O'Reilly has been vocal about his thoughts on the war in Iran; however, he has remained in Trump's corner, even while other notable conservative voices have turned on the politician.
Bill O'Reilly Turns On Former Colleagues
O'Reilly previously called out Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for pushing back against Trump and some of his decisions.
"They aren't journalists, none of them are. They're personalities," O'Reilly said of his former colleagues during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored in July. He then claimed he gets his information from sources including the president himself, hinting Carlson and Kelly are just in it for the "clicks."
However, O'Reilly also confirmed he does not want the war to continue, and admitted, "Iran thing to stop..." The commentator then claimed Trump was not aware how tough the conflict would be.
"Trump thought he had an opportunity," O'Reilly noted. "It's harder than I believe he thought it was going to be. I know that's true. Doesn't mean you give up."
Bill O'Reilly's Plea to Trump
Meanwhile, O'Reilly feels the stress from the war may be getting to the 80-year-old president, and he recently begged Trump to take some time off.
During the final moments of his No Spin News podcast episode on July 22, O'Reilly noted that he wants his longtime pal to take it easy, and said, "I've noticed that (Trump) is hunching over a little bit and that's normal. You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you.
"So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit."
According to a recent online tracker, out of 562 days in office, Trump spent 125 of those on the golf course.
O'Reilly then reminded Trump he doesn't have to show up to work to deal with the war in Iran.
"You got to deal with Iran. I understand that," he said. "Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone, and you can do that with your people coming. "But you need a breather. I need a breather... but he needs a breather much more than I do."
O'Reilly added, "So, we wish the best for not only President Trump but all the presidents," and then mentioned former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
Trump has been rumored to be dealing with several health ailments, as many have urged for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and remove him from office.