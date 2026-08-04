Scott Eastwood Recalls 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf's Wild 'Fury' Behavior and On-Set Clash Brad Pitt Had to Break Up

As for Eastwood, he had an intense experience with LaBeouf.

"Look, Shia is uh clearly tormented and has maybe got, you know, some some stuff going on," Eastwood tried to respond diplomatically as Shepard blurted out "certainly addiction," as LaBeouf has a long and well-documented struggle with alcoholism.

"It was tough," the Lucky Strike actor said about working with the former child star. "There was sort of an incident that happened...Brad Pitt sort of broke up a little tense moment."

He went on to describe how LaBeouf was "very method" to the point of being disturbing before production even began.