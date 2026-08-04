Scott Eastwood Recalls 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf's Wild 'Fury' Behavior and On-Set Clash Brad Pitt Had to Break Up
Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
Scott Eastwood gave further proof that actor Shia LaBeouf can be an on-set terror by revealing how the pair nearly came to blows while filming the 2014 World War II action drama Fury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fast X star called making the film an "incredible experience," but said it was also "hard," on the August 3 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.
Some of Shia LaBeouf's 'Fury' Co-Stars Tolerated His Method Acting
Shepard recalled what fellow Fury star Jon Bernthal told him about acting alongside the deeply troubled star.
"How did you do with Shia? Because Jon was like, at first he's like, "Oh god, f--- this guy with the f------method, blah blah blah blah," Shepard said. "And I can't remember if it was midway through, but he said, 'This guy's f------ great. There's just no way around it.'"
Scott Eastwood Called Working With Shia LaBeouf 'Tough'
As for Eastwood, he had an intense experience with LaBeouf.
"Look, Shia is uh clearly tormented and has maybe got, you know, some some stuff going on," Eastwood tried to respond diplomatically as Shepard blurted out "certainly addiction," as LaBeouf has a long and well-documented struggle with alcoholism.
"It was tough," the Lucky Strike actor said about working with the former child star. "There was sort of an incident that happened...Brad Pitt sort of broke up a little tense moment."
He went on to describe how LaBeouf was "very method" to the point of being disturbing before production even began.
'Okay, This Guy's Crazy'
"From what I recall, he pulled out one of his teeth... before we even started shooting. He pulled out his tooth, but then he cut himself," Eastwood described while clearly uncomfortable even thinking about the memory, moving his hand across his cheek in a cutting motion.
"I remember thinking, 'Okay, this guy's crazy. I'm just going to keep clear of him because I don't play that game,'" he recalled. "You go and do that, but there are plenty of ways to do a performance in a movie and be professional also."
"There are plenty of ways to deliver a great performance in a movie and still be professional," The Outpost actor added.
Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf Nearly Came to Blows on 'Fury'
"But one day he was having an episode and decided I shouldn't be spitting tobacco on the tank. Which was in the script," Eastwood noted. "Finally, I just said, 'Enough's enough.' I said, 'Hey, f--- you. I said, 'Stop pulling your s---.' I said, 'I'm going to whoop your a--.'"
"And then, you know, he got froggy, and then everyone broke it up," the son of legendary Clint Eastwood described the tense moment, although he was far from the only one who had issues with LaBeouf.
"We all had moments with Shia where it felt like things were going to come to blows," Scott shared. "The film industry attracts psychopaths because it's where art and business intersect."