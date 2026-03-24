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Home > Exclusives > Shia LaBeouf
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EXCLUSIVE: S.O.S. Shrink Calls For Spiraling Shia LaBeouf — Busts and Beatings Lead Pals to Plead for Actor to Get Professional Help

Shia LaBeouf spirals as busts and beatings has sparked concern, with pals urging therapy for troubled actor.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf spirals as busts and beatings has sparked concern, with pals urging therapy for troubled actor.

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March 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Self-destructive Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras meltdown has friends and family begging the star to get help before his latest downward spiral ends in tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret he's got issues with alcohol, but that's not all he's dealing with. He needs serious therapy – or this is going to end in total disaster," warned a worried pal.

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LaBeouf Admits Issues Beyond Booze

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shia labeouf spiraling pals urge therapy busts beatings scandal
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf was arrested twice during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with prosecutors filing battery charges after an alleged bar brawl.

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The Transformers troublemaker, 39, admitted during a podcast interview that his explosive behavior goes beyond boozing, bizarrely claiming that he finds "big gay people" intimidating and blaming his own ego for the chaos in his life.

The appearance followed two arrests last month during the holiday celebration in New Orleans.

The actor was taken into custody on Feb. 17 following an alleged bar brawl, in which he was accused of punching multiple men. Prosecutors filed battery charges, and a judge ordered him into substance treatment. He walked free after posting a $100,000 bond.

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Second Arrest Sparks Rehab Push

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A source said LaBeouf's inner circle is urging intensive treatment as concerns grow over his behavior following recent incidents.
Source: MEGA

A source said LaBeouf's inner circle is urging intensive treatment as concerns grow over his behavior following recent incidents.

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But a second arrest warrant was issued after another alleged victim came forward.

"He was totally out of control and aggressive. This is the same self-destructive cycle people have watched him suffer through for years. It's very sad," said a source.

"He has a good heart and so much potential, but he's also got this dark side that he needs to deal with or it's going to take him down for good."

The temperamental star's inner circle is said to be pushing for intensive psychological treatment beyond any court-ordered rehab.

"This isn't just about sobriety. It's about anger, trauma, insecurity and deep-rooted issues he keeps ignoring," the insider explained. "That podcast was basically a cry for help."

The former Even Stevens child star has had numerous brushes with the law as an adult.

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Pattern Of Arrests Raises Concerns

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LaBeouf has a history of legal troubles, including past arrests and treatment efforts, as insiders warned of a repeated destructive cycle.
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf has a history of legal troubles, including past arrests and treatment efforts, as insiders warned of a repeated destructive cycle.

After his 2008 DUI arrest in L.A., authorities declined to charge him, citing insufficient evidence.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in New York City and voluntarily sought treatment for alcoholism.

And three years later, his profanity-laced collar in Georgia saw him plead no contest to disorderly conduct, earning him a year of probation and anger management counseling.

"He rebuilds and seems to be doing so well, and then he goes and blows it all up again," the insider confided. "There are only so many chances he's going to get."

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