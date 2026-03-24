EXCLUSIVE: S.O.S. Shrink Calls For Spiraling Shia LaBeouf — Busts and Beatings Lead Pals to Plead for Actor to Get Professional Help

"It's no secret he's got issues with alcohol, but that's not all he's dealing with. He needs serious therapy – or this is going to end in total disaster," warned a worried pal.

Self-destructive Shia LaBeouf 's Mardi Gras meltdown has friends and family begging the star to get help before his latest downward spiral ends in tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested twice during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with prosecutors filing battery charges after an alleged bar brawl.

The actor was taken into custody on Feb. 17 following an alleged bar brawl, in which he was accused of punching multiple men. Prosecutors filed battery charges, and a judge ordered him into substance treatment. He walked free after posting a $100,000 bond.

The appearance followed two arrests last month during the holiday celebration in New Orleans .

The Transformers troublemaker, 39, admitted during a podcast interview that his explosive behavior goes beyond boozing, bizarrely claiming that he finds "big gay people" intimidating and blaming his own ego for the chaos in his life.

A source said LaBeouf's inner circle is urging intensive treatment as concerns grow over his behavior following recent incidents.

But a second arrest warrant was issued after another alleged victim came forward.

"He was totally out of control and aggressive. This is the same self-destructive cycle people have watched him suffer through for years. It's very sad," said a source.

"He has a good heart and so much potential, but he's also got this dark side that he needs to deal with or it's going to take him down for good."

The temperamental star's inner circle is said to be pushing for intensive psychological treatment beyond any court-ordered rehab.

"This isn't just about sobriety. It's about anger, trauma, insecurity and deep-rooted issues he keeps ignoring," the insider explained. "That podcast was basically a cry for help."

The former Even Stevens child star has had numerous brushes with the law as an adult.