Shia LaBeouf
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf's Sad Spiral Exposed — And How It's Rehab or DEATH for Boozed-Up Hollywood Bad Boy

shia labeoufs sad spiral rehab or death
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf's sad spiral is exposed as rehab or death looms over the troubled actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

An allegedly sloshed Shia LaBeouf was back behind bars after a wild Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans, and now friends fear the actor will die unless he seeks rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The troubled Transformers star, 39, was locked up on two charges of simple battery after the on-the-street smackdown.

The "somewhat belligerent" actor had been bounced from a bar when he returned without a shirt – or cash, even though sources said the watering hole has at least 50 "Cash Only" signs – and pulled the "Do you know who I am?" card.

Shia's Shocking Arrest

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on simple battery charges after allegedly punching two people during a Mardi Gras fight in New Orleans.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on simple battery charges after allegedly punching two people during a Mardi Gras fight in New Orleans.

Witnesses said the former Disney Channel kid allegedly covered up and tried to pay with a credit card, according to employee Kyle Catarouch, but was asked to leave after trying to "be a celebrity bartender."

Police reported LaBeouf left, but "then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Officers said multiple people tried to restrain him and then released him so he could leave, but he hit one "with a closed fist to the upper body."

"LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person – punching him in the nose," police said.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived." He was taken to a hospital for "unknown injuries" and arrested after he was released.

Sober Claims Under Scrutiny

picture of shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

The former Disney star doesn't believe he needs rehab and blames issues on 'ego.'

Sources said LaBeouf, who's claimed he's been sober for years, was seen partying at multiple establishments with one bartender saying he was "terrorizing the city."

Sadly, he was reportedly seen out partying the next day following his arrest, and tweeted, "Free me!"

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this was only the latest embarrassment for the Disturbia star.

LaBeouf's former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him in 2020, accusing him of "relentless abuse," including choking her and giving her an STD.

Long Trail of Trouble

FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for 'relentless abuse,' which he later addressed in a public statement before the case was settled.
Source: MEGA

FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for 'relentless abuse,' which he later addressed in a public statement before the case was settled.

At the time, Shia said: "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

The case was settled out of court last year.

In 2017, he made racist remarks at Savannah, Ga., cops who busted him for suspicion of public drunkenness. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year's probation.

And in 2014, he was hit with disorderly conduct and harassment for screaming at the cast during a Broadway production of Cabaret.

Death Fears Rise

picture of shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf needs to quit booze of face a 'tragic ending', pals of his fear.

Rehab may be in order after this latest mishap.

"He's clearly on a self-destructive path again," saida source. "If he doesn't get help, he's going to die."

