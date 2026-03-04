EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf's Sad Spiral Exposed — And How It's Rehab or DEATH for Boozed-Up Hollywood Bad Boy
March 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
An allegedly sloshed Shia LaBeouf was back behind bars after a wild Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans, and now friends fear the actor will die unless he seeks rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled Transformers star, 39, was locked up on two charges of simple battery after the on-the-street smackdown.
The "somewhat belligerent" actor had been bounced from a bar when he returned without a shirt – or cash, even though sources said the watering hole has at least 50 "Cash Only" signs – and pulled the "Do you know who I am?" card.
Shia's Shocking Arrest
Witnesses said the former Disney Channel kid allegedly covered up and tried to pay with a credit card, according to employee Kyle Catarouch, but was asked to leave after trying to "be a celebrity bartender."
Police reported LaBeouf left, but "then came back, acting even more aggressive."
Officers said multiple people tried to restrain him and then released him so he could leave, but he hit one "with a closed fist to the upper body."
"LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person – punching him in the nose," police said.
"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived." He was taken to a hospital for "unknown injuries" and arrested after he was released.
Sober Claims Under Scrutiny
Sources said LaBeouf, who's claimed he's been sober for years, was seen partying at multiple establishments with one bartender saying he was "terrorizing the city."
Sadly, he was reportedly seen out partying the next day following his arrest, and tweeted, "Free me!"
As RadarOnline.com readers know, this was only the latest embarrassment for the Disturbia star.
LaBeouf's former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him in 2020, accusing him of "relentless abuse," including choking her and giving her an STD.
Long Trail of Trouble
At the time, Shia said: "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."
The case was settled out of court last year.
In 2017, he made racist remarks at Savannah, Ga., cops who busted him for suspicion of public drunkenness. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year's probation.
And in 2014, he was hit with disorderly conduct and harassment for screaming at the cast during a Broadway production of Cabaret.
Death Fears Rise
Rehab may be in order after this latest mishap.
"He's clearly on a self-destructive path again," saida source. "If he doesn't get help, he's going to die."