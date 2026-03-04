Tom Brady may have thought he was scoring a touchdown when he flirted up a storm with much younger influencer Alix Earle at the Super Bowl, but friends of the retired football hero are warning him to sack the May-December romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People around Tom are very protective of him. They worry that he's on the naive side when it comes to the way people operate these days, especially influencers," a source shared.

According to insiders, friends of the 48-year-old gridiron great are suspicious of the 25-year-old's game plan.