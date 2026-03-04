EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Flirting With Disaster — Friends Fear Younger Star Alix Earle is Looking to Score More Followers... Not Love
March 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Tom Brady may have thought he was scoring a touchdown when he flirted up a storm with much younger influencer Alix Earle at the Super Bowl, but friends of the retired football hero are warning him to sack the May-December romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"People around Tom are very protective of him. They worry that he's on the naive side when it comes to the way people operate these days, especially influencers," a source shared.
According to insiders, friends of the 48-year-old gridiron great are suspicious of the 25-year-old's game plan.
Fears Alix Is 'Thirsty'
"Everyone in his circle is buzzing about how Alix is way too thirsty," a source told RadarOnline.com.
The camera-friendly couple once again found a global audience as they were caught on camera cuddling up to each other at an invite-only Super Bowl bash in San Francisco.
The social media personality was wrapped in the former quarterback's grasp as she caressed his arms on the dance floor.
'Always Spots The Cameras' While Together
"Isn't it funny she always seems to find the cameras when they're having what's normally a private moment," a source said. "Definitely a brand-building moment for her."
Alix came to fame while still a coed when TikTok videos of her getting ready for college parties and football games went viral in 2022. She gained additional fame last fall when she finished second, with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.
Insiders say she's looking to ramp up her profile after dumping 30-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios following two high-profile years together.
Tom's Dating Game
Meanwhile, Brady has played the field since his supermodel ex Gisele Bündchen sacked their marriage after 13 years and moved on to have a baby boy with her judo sensei – and now hubby – Joaquim Valente.
Sources saidit was Earle who fueled the fire of speculation after they met at a New Year's Eve party on the Caribbean Island of St. Barts. Sources say leaked video of the two deep in cozy conversation could be traced to the influencer herself.
"Alix is a perfectly nice girl, but she's an influencer," a source said. "She has to connect with her fans and generate content, it's very standard in the influencer space. Tom is very private – it's not like him. His inner circle would love to see him date a woman closer to his age, that's more low-key, not someone chasing fame and potentially using him to get it."