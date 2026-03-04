Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Brady
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Flirting With Disaster — Friends Fear Younger Star Alix Earle is Looking to Score More Followers... Not Love

Tom Brady's romance with Alix Earle has sparked fears she seeks followers, not love.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's romance with Alix Earle has sparked fears she seeks followers, not love.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tom Brady may have thought he was scoring a touchdown when he flirted up a storm with much younger influencer Alix Earle at the Super Bowl, but friends of the retired football hero are warning him to sack the May-December romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People around Tom are very protective of him. They worry that he's on the naive side when it comes to the way people operate these days, especially influencers," a source shared.

According to insiders, friends of the 48-year-old gridiron great are suspicious of the 25-year-old's game plan.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears Alix Is 'Thirsty'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Tom Brady's circle views Alix Earle as 'way too thirsty' after their Super Bowl outing.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Tom Brady's circle views Alix Earle as 'way too thirsty' after their Super Bowl outing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone in his circle is buzzing about how Alix is way too thirsty," a source told RadarOnline.com.

The camera-friendly couple once again found a global audience as they were caught on camera cuddling up to each other at an invite-only Super Bowl bash in San Francisco.

The social media personality was wrapped in the former quarterback's grasp as she caressed his arms on the dance floor.

Article continues below advertisement

'Always Spots The Cameras' While Together

Article continues below advertisement
A source questioned whether Earle turned a private moment with Brady into a 'brand-building moment' after cameras caught them in San Francisco.
Source: MEGA

A source questioned whether Earle turned a private moment with Brady into a 'brand-building moment' after cameras caught them in San Francisco.

Article continues below advertisement

"Isn't it funny she always seems to find the cameras when they're having what's normally a private moment," a source said. "Definitely a brand-building moment for her."

Alix came to fame while still a coed when TikTok videos of her getting ready for college parties and football games went viral in 2022. She gained additional fame last fall when she finished second, with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.

Insiders say she's looking to ramp up her profile after dumping 30-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios following two high-profile years together.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's Dating Game

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Anderson Cooper has left CBS as the flailing network axes another high-salary star.

EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Flies CBS Coup — Inside TV Stalwart's Exit as He Becomes Latest Fat Salary Name to Bite the Dust at Flailing News Network

Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets to How Tom Holland Reeled in Zendaya as His 'Wife' — From Being Her Handyman to Getting Sober

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Gisele Bündchen moved on with Joaquim Valente after her split from Tom Brady, as friends now urge him to date someone closer to his age.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen moved on with Joaquim Valente after her split from Tom Brady, as friends now urge him to date someone closer to his age.

Meanwhile, Brady has played the field since his supermodel ex Gisele Bündchen sacked their marriage after 13 years and moved on to have a baby boy with her judo sensei – and now hubby – Joaquim Valente.

Sources saidit was Earle who fueled the fire of speculation after they met at a New Year's Eve party on the Caribbean Island of St. Barts. Sources say leaked video of the two deep in cozy conversation could be traced to the influencer herself.

"Alix is a perfectly nice girl, but she's an influencer," a source said. "She has to connect with her fans and generate content, it's very standard in the influencer space. Tom is very private – it's not like him. His inner circle would love to see him date a woman closer to his age, that's more low-key, not someone chasing fame and potentially using him to get it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.