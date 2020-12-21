Shia LaBeouf Packs on the PDA With Margaret Qualley After FKA Twigs Files Abuse Lawsuit The actor's ex-girlfriend accused him of 'relentless abuse' on December 11.

Former Disney Channel star Shia LaBeouf packed on the PDA with Margaret Qualley days after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit accusing the actor of “relentless abuse,” sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The Honey Boy actor, 34, met up with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 26, at LAX airport on Saturday, December 19. According to photos, the pair engaged in a passionate smooch before getting into his white pickup truck. Both actors donned loungewear and face masks, which they removed when sharing the kiss.

The pair was first spotted together in October when they both stripped down completely naked and shared some intimate moments while starring in the music video for Qualley’s sister Rainsford’s single “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

LaBeouf and Qualley’s PDA came a little over a week after FKA twigs — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — claimed in a lawsuit filed on December 11 that the Even Stevens alum abused her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease throughout their relationship, which lasted for a year, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. While taking a trip together in February 2019, the musician alleged that LaBeouf got angry with her multiple times and once woke her up in the middle of the night and choked her, per the docs. She also recalled alleged incidents following the trip in which the Peanut Butter Falcon star drove recklessly, threatened to crash the car, threw her against the car and screamed in her face.

In a statement to The New York Times, LaBeouf responded to his ex’s allegations claiming that “many” of them “are not true.” The actor said he accepts “accountability for those things I have done” noting that he’s “a sober member of a 12-step program” but “not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism.”

His statement continued, “I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”