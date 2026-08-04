EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins Insisted He Controlled His Drinking Before Second Life-Threatening Collapse

The Daily Mirror has since printed a recollection of a chat Collins gave the newspaper in London in 2016 while promoting his memoir about addiction and recovery – during which the musician downed wine in the morning while confidently insisting he could drink moderately despite publicly celebrating three years of sobriety.

His interviewer wrote: "We'd barely exchanged a few pleasantries when a waiter arrived with a large glass of chilled white wine for the singer. Before we'd really got going, another one had arrived."

The reporter added the atmosphere quickly became uncomfortable because the discussion centered on Collins' recovery from alcoholism while glasses of wine continued appearing.

Collins declared during the chat: "I am quite capable of having two or three glasses of wine, saying goodnight and walking away."

A source familiar with the singer's promotional appearances exclusively told Radar: "People around Phil wanted the interviews promoting his book to focus on his remarkable career and recovery, but there was growing concern whenever alcohol appeared. Those closest to him hoped the warning signs would not develop into something even more serious."