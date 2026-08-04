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EXCLUSIVE: Foo Fighters Drummer Ilan Rubin Accused of Blocking Access to Financial Records in Fight With Late Business Partner's Fiancée

Iian Rubin and Foo Fighters
Source: @ilanrubin/Instagram; @foofighters/Instagram

Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin is facing new allegations in his ongoing legal battle with the fiancée of his late business partner.

Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has been accused of continuing to block access to key financial records in his bitter legal battle with the fiancée of his late business partner, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Brandi Booth is asking a California judge to order Rubin to provide verified, code-compliant responses to discovery requests, claiming his previous responses were legally deficient and have prevented her from obtaining financial information she argues is central to her defense.

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Discovery Dispute Intensifies

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Drummer Ilan Rubin and drum cake
Source: @ilanrubin/Instagram

Rubin was accused in a new court filing of continuing to withhold financial records that Brandi Booth says are central to her defense.

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Booth's latest filing alleges Rubin produced hundreds of pages of documents but failed to organize them in a manner required under California discovery rules, making it nearly impossible to determine which records corresponded to specific requests.

The motion further claims Rubin failed to provide properly verified responses despite repeated efforts by Booth's attorneys to resolve the dispute without court intervention.

Booth contends the court's intervention is now necessary because the parties have been unable to resolve the discovery dispute despite months of negotiations.

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Brandi Booth Seeks Court Intervention

Photo of Brandi Booth
Source: @brandi_booth/Instagram

Booth alleges outstanding discovery issues have prevented her from fully defending herself in the ongoing Q Drum dispute.

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The filing argues the requested records, including financial statements, accounting records, tax returns and banking documents, are critical to determining the true financial condition of Q Drum, the company Rubin co-owned with the late Jeremy Berman.

According to Booth, those documents could establish who made capital contributions to the business, who was responsible for its debts and whether Berman, rather than Rubin, was primarily financing the company before his death.

Booth's attorneys also accuse Rubin of relying on boilerplate objections, failing to identify whether certain requested documents would ever be produced, and withholding a privilege log despite repeated requests during the discovery process.

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Who Was Financing the Company?

Foo Fighters
Source: @foofighters/Instagram

Rubin joined the Foo Fighters in 2025 after previously serving as the drummer for Nine Inch Nails.

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In the motion, Booth argues those alleged deficiencies have delayed the case for months.

As Radar previously reported, the lawsuit stems from the fallout following Berman's death in January 2023, just days before he and Booth were scheduled to marry.

Court filings state Berman and Rubin co-owned Q Drum, with Booth alleging Berman handled the day-to-day operations for years while Rubin became less involved with the business. Following Berman's death, Rubin allegedly sought to hold Booth responsible for debts connected to the company, leading to the ongoing legal dispute.

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Judge to Decide Next Steps

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Ilan Rubin
Source: @ilanrubin/Instagram

A hearing on Booth's latest motion has been scheduled for November 18, according to court records.

In the newest filing, Booth argues the outstanding discovery issues continue to prevent her from fully defending herself and asks the court to order Rubin to serve proper verified responses within 20 days.

She is also requesting monetary sanctions totaling $4,500, arguing the court's intervention has become necessary after repeated attempts to resolve the dispute outside of formal motion practice proved unsuccessful.

A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for November 18, 2026, according to the court filing.

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