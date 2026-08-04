Mark Consuelos Confesses He Had 'Embarrassing' Wedding Day Tattoo Covered Up After Marrying Kelly Ripa

Ripa and Consuelos said "I do" in a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, after dating for around one year.

"We eloped, and we went straight to a tattoo parlor," the father-of-three – who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Ripa – shared. "I don’t know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos, and it was a horrible idea."

When Dewan, 45, questioned him on what ink he got, Consuelos admitted it was "so embarrassing."

"I’ve since had it covered up with something different here, but I got the tragedy/comedy actors (masks), the thing. Awful," he replied. "The smiley face and the angry face. I’m like, oh, my god. It’s so cringey just to think of it."