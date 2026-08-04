Mark Consuelos Confesses He Had 'Embarrassing' Wedding Day Tattoo Covered Up After Marrying Kelly Ripa
Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos got a brand new tattoo on the day he tied the knot with his wife, Kelly Ripa, but it was so "embarrassing" that he later had it covered up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Riverdale actor, 55, made the wild confession on the Tuesday, August 4, installment of Live With Kelly and Mark. He was co-hosting with actress Jenna Dewan, as Ripa, 55, is still recovering from surgery.
'It's So Cringey'
Ripa and Consuelos said "I do" in a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, after dating for around one year.
"We eloped, and we went straight to a tattoo parlor," the father-of-three – who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Ripa – shared. "I don’t know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos, and it was a horrible idea."
When Dewan, 45, questioned him on what ink he got, Consuelos admitted it was "so embarrassing."
"I’ve since had it covered up with something different here, but I got the tragedy/comedy actors (masks), the thing. Awful," he replied. "The smiley face and the angry face. I’m like, oh, my god. It’s so cringey just to think of it."
'Most Painful Thing'
In response, Dewan confessed she was actively "in the process of removing" body art of her own, though she did not clarify which tattoo it was or why she was having it taken off.
"Hands down, the most painful thing I’ve ever (experienced)," she added.
"I always say to (my daughter) Everly, ‘When you think about wanting a tattoo, think fast-forward to removing it,’" the mother-of-one shared. "I think you almost need to try what it feels like first before you get a tattoo so you know, because it hurts."
Kelly Ripa Remains Missing From 'Live'
Ripa has been missing from the popular morning show since late July when she underwent a gum graft surgery, a periodontal procedure to treat "thinning gums or gum recession" by covering exposed tooth roots.
On a July 27 episode, the All My Children star revealed his wife was "doing well," but she wasn't able to speak or eat normally at the time. She was also given a list of instructions for activities to avoid so she can heal.
"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw," he explained. "You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip. And so, last night, she’s like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down.'"
Despite Ripa's reputation for having a high pain tolerance, according to Consuelos, this surgery was "painful" for her.
"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he noted. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."
As she rests and recovers, celebrity guest hosts such as Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke, Scandal's Scott Foley, Jonas Brothers alum Kevin Jonas and Family Guy star Mila Kunis have filled in.