Trump's Young Blonde Aide Faces Fresh Scrutiny Over Alleged Access to High-Level Meetings and Air Force One Trips
Aug. 4 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
President Trump has allegedly allowed his controversial White House aide close access to high-level meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Natalie Harp, known as the "human printer," was photographed in the Oval Office alongside Stephen Miller and Karoline Leavitt. Unlike Miller and Leavitt, Harp holds a communications position that is typically less public-facing, and critics are now worried about her presence at key meetings.
Natalie Harp Seen in Oval Office During Meeting
Harp, 35, was photographed wearing a muted mauve dress with her long, blonde hair down. She stood off to the side, with a presence one person called "creeping," while White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Miller, 40, and White House Press Secretary Policy Leavitt, 23, looked onward.
"And there is Natalie the Human Printer, lurking off to the side..." one person on X quipped.
Another added, "There's Natalie. I doubt she even has a clearance, not that anything matters with this administration."
A third questioned, "Does this Natalie Harp have extremely high security clearance? She’s in every meeting and on all the AF1 trips. I hope they actually checked."
Harp has been seen by the president's side at a variety of events lately, including in the Oval Office and Air Force One. However, a trip to Camp David raised eyebrows.
Natalie Harp's Nickname Explained
Harp's actual role in Trump's team is often viewed as peculiar. She earned the "human printer" nickname after reportedly carrying a portable printer with her to print out posts that praised Trump in an effort to give his ego a boost.
She is also reportedly known for taking notes on 80-year-old Trump's thoughts to post on social media.
However, critics often mock Harp, claiming she's simply there to change the president's diaper. One user said, "The lady on the left looks awfully ready to change a diaper!"
"She knows Trump needs a diaper change," a second chimed in.
Secret Service Worries Over Natalie Harp's Reported Obsession
The nature of the pair's relationship has also previously fallen into question. As one person online observed, Harp is considered to be "adoring," often reportedly doting over the president.
“You are all that matters to me,” she once reportedly wrote in a letter to Trump.
Her apparent obsession became so intense that the Secret Service reportedly worried about her presence. They allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.
Natalie Harp Compared to Ivanka Trump
While no formal allegations have been made, members of the public have wondered if he's "cheating" on his wife, Melania.
"It's been well-established after decades of him openly cheating on whatever wife of the moment that he has A TYPE, and that type is Ivanka specifically," a social media user claimed, pointing toward Harp's blonde hair and appearance, which mirrors the president's daughter, Ivanka.
However, some people argued she hasn't stolen the look yet.
"Natalie Harp doesn’t have the Ivanka hair down quite yet," a commentator pointed out.