Trump's Young Blonde Aide Faces Fresh Scrutiny Over Alleged Access to High-Level Meetings and Air Force One Trips

Harp, 35, was photographed wearing a muted mauve dress with her long, blonde hair down. She stood off to the side, with a presence one person called "creeping," while White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Miller, 40, and White House Press Secretary Policy Leavitt, 23, looked onward.

"And there is Natalie the Human Printer, lurking off to the side..." one person on X quipped.

Another added, "There's Natalie. I doubt she even has a clearance, not that anything matters with this administration."

A third questioned, "Does this Natalie Harp have extremely high security clearance? She’s in every meeting and on all the AF1 trips. I hope they actually checked."

Harp has been seen by the president's side at a variety of events lately, including in the Oval Office and Air Force One. However, a trip to Camp David raised eyebrows.