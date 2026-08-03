Trump's Young Blonde Aide 'Starting to Look A Lot Like Ivanka,' Critics Claim — as Her 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Prez Remains Under Scrutiny

Harp recently appeared alongside the president at a golf outing. She wore a bright pink set, a pair of white sneakers, and a matching white hat.

The 34-year-old stood on the green as the 80-year-old president finished up a putt. Harp appeared jovial and in good spirits as she socialized with the group around her.

Her blonde hair and outfit, however, left some feeling she was emulating Trump's 44-year-old daughter. One critic on X wrote, "I'm noticing more and more that Natalie Harp is starting to look a lot like Ivanka even with the clothes she's started wearing..."

Another individual argued her appearance was "by design," referencing a photo of Harp and Trump meeting for the first time in which she did not resemble a member from the Trump family.

"I've been saying the same. It's creepy!" a third person agreed. A fourth said, "I thought that was (Ivanka)."

One user speculated, "I bet he calls her Ivanka sometimes."