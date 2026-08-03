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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Young Blonde Aide 'Starting to Look A Lot Like Ivanka,' Critics Claim — as Her 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Prez Remains Under Scrutiny

A photo of Natalie Harp alongside a photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp was spotted once again keeping close to the president.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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President Trump's close aide's appearance has come under scrutiny by critics, as they claimed she looks similar to his daughter, Ivanka, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Natalie Harp, a White House aide, became a topic of public interest after reports emerged that she was obsessed with Trump. Despite the sentiment, the president appears to keep her close in his circle, and now many are wondering just how appropriate their relationship really is.

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Natalie Harp Compared to Ivanka Trump by Critics

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A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp was by Trump's side at a recent golf outing.

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Harp recently appeared alongside the president at a golf outing. She wore a bright pink set, a pair of white sneakers, and a matching white hat.

The 34-year-old stood on the green as the 80-year-old president finished up a putt. Harp appeared jovial and in good spirits as she socialized with the group around her.

Her blonde hair and outfit, however, left some feeling she was emulating Trump's 44-year-old daughter. One critic on X wrote, "I'm noticing more and more that Natalie Harp is starting to look a lot like Ivanka even with the clothes she's started wearing..."

Another individual argued her appearance was "by design," referencing a photo of Harp and Trump meeting for the first time in which she did not resemble a member from the Trump family.

"I've been saying the same. It's creepy!" a third person agreed. A fourth said, "I thought that was (Ivanka)."

One user speculated, "I bet he calls her Ivanka sometimes."

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A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Harp was compared heavily to Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

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Many critics also wondered if Trump was "cheating" on his wife, Melania, with the Harp.

"It's been well-established after decades of him openly cheating on whatever wife of the moment that he has A TYPE, and that type is Ivanka specifically," a person claimed.

"She is disgusting and needs to change his Depends. It is obvious he needs a diaper change. She needs an intervention, or she is part of the sick crew. How low can anyone get to be around diaper pants?" a commentator raged.

Another asked, "Why are US taxpayers paying her salary when, instead, his daughter should be the one there taking care of her elderly father?"

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Natalie Harp's Duties Under Question

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Critics found it "very, very weird" to see her following the politician around the golf course, as her job is more focused on communications.

Harp was dubbed the "human printer" after reportedly carrying a portable printer with her. She would reportedly print out posts she found that praised Trump to give his ego a boost. She is also said to be responsible for jotting down her boss' thoughts to later post on social media.

As for what her job on the green was, it's unclear. The pair were also followed by a photographer following their golf outing.

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Trump Hit With Cheating Allegations — In Golf and Relationships

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's been accused of cheating in golf by a high profile sportswriter.

Trump allegedly won the annual Trump National Golf Club Bedminster club and senior championship this year.

However, sportswriter Rick Reilly previously accused Trump of being a total cheat.

"When it comes to cheating, he’s an 11 on a scale of one to 10," the reporter claimed for the Guardian.

On social media, Reilly wrote in 2025, "Hey Trump, tomorrow is the Senior Champ at Bedminster. Are you shameless enough to pretend you won it? Even after the whole planet saw you cheat in Scotland? Is your ego that sick."

Harp's presence on the course left critics even more confident that he was cheating at the game. "Cheating at golf again," one person fumed.

Another said, "She's so proud of his cheating. Isn't it cute."

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