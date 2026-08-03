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Home > Celebrity > Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love Demanded Police Turn Over Kurt Cobain's Entire Death File, Newly Surfaced Legal Letter Claims

Courtney Love once demanded the Seattle police give her all of their records related to her husband Kurt Cobain's death.
Source: mega

Courtney Love once demanded the Seattle police give her all of their records related to her husband Kurt Cobain's death.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

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A newly unearthed legal letter has revealed Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, demanded years ago that the entire Seattle police file on his death be handed over to her, RadarOnline.com can report.

The letter also included Love's admission that the Nirvana lead singer's death was a suicide, and she considered the case "closed."

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Kurt Cobain's death was ruled a suicide.
Source: mega

Kurt Cobain's death was ruled a suicide.

Cobain was just 27 when he was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a greenhouse at his Seattle mansion on April 8, 1994. The cause of death was later deemed a suicide.

Over a year later, a lawyer acting for Hole frontwoman Love wrote a letter to then-Seattle Police Chief Norm Stamper demanding all of the investigation files regarding her husband’s death.

"This letter is to request that the complete investigation file of the Seattle Police Department pertaining to Mr. Cobain’s death be delivered to me, with no further records or copies to remain with the Department," Love’s lawyer, Bryan Coluccio, wrote in the note, which was first discovered by researchers for the Who Killed Kurt? investigative group, and published by the New York Post.

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Case Closed?

Courtney Love sent a letter to the police requesting the case be closed.
Source: mega

Courtney Love sent a letter to the police requesting the case be closed.

The attorney also made clear that Love accepted the department's conclusions as to her husband's death.

"I confirm on behalf of Mr. Cobain’s estate and Ms. Love-Cobain that they are satisfied that the Seattle Police Department performed a complete and thorough investigation into Mr. Cobain’s death," Coluccio said.

“Our clients agree with and accept, without any reservation, the Department’s final determination that Mr. Cobain’s death was a suicide. The matter can be closed."

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Courtney Love Didn't Want People to Make Money Off Kurt Cobain's Death

Conspiracy theories continue to haunt Cobain's death.
Source: Seattle Police Department

Conspiracy theories continue to haunt Cobain's death.

According to the letter, the investigative file included undeveloped rolls of 35mm film, Polaroid photographs, copies of Cobain's personal letters and financial records, along with other "personal and private information."

Coluccio explained the request stemmed from concerns that people were attempting to profit from the tragedy.

"Several persons" had tried to make money from the "sale and distribution of material pertaining to Mr. Cobain's death," he wrote before concluding, "Thank you in advance for your favorable response to this request."

The Seattle Police Department ultimately denied the request and retained possession of the records.

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Was Kurt Cobain Murdered?

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Cobain reportedly had five times the lethal dose of heroin in his body.
Source: Seattle Police Department

Cobain reportedly had five times the lethal dose of heroin in his body.

Since the Smells Like Teen Spirit icon's death, conspiracy theories have continued to swirl, much to the frustration of Love.

A gun and suicide note were found next to Cobain's body, which was found by an electrician who was carrying out repairs at the musician's home. However, despite his death being officially ruled as suicide, inconsistencies related to his passing and the subsequent investigation have sparked theories the rocker may not have killed himself.

These include 1.52 mg/l of heroin found in Cobain's system, which is approximately five times the lethal dose for a habitual heroin user.

It's been claimed no interviews and interrogations were performed by Seattle Police, even though nine people were confirmed to have been with Cobain at the house just hours before his death.

Meanwhile, multiple handwriting experts opined that Cobain did not write the last four lines of the "suicide letter", and only those four lines say or hint at anything considered to be "suicidal" in nature. Plus, it's been reported that separate receipts for the gun and shells appear to have been placed on his person and next to him.

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