Courtney Love Demanded Police Turn Over Kurt Cobain's Entire Death File, Newly Surfaced Legal Letter Claims

Since the Smells Like Teen Spirit icon's death, conspiracy theories have continued to swirl, much to the frustration of Love.

A gun and suicide note were found next to Cobain's body, which was found by an electrician who was carrying out repairs at the musician's home. However, despite his death being officially ruled as suicide, inconsistencies related to his passing and the subsequent investigation have sparked theories the rocker may not have killed himself.

These include 1.52 mg/l of heroin found in Cobain's system, which is approximately five times the lethal dose for a habitual heroin user.

It's been claimed no interviews and interrogations were performed by Seattle Police, even though nine people were confirmed to have been with Cobain at the house just hours before his death.

Meanwhile, multiple handwriting experts opined that Cobain did not write the last four lines of the "suicide letter", and only those four lines say or hint at anything considered to be "suicidal" in nature. Plus, it's been reported that separate receipts for the gun and shells appear to have been placed on his person and next to him.