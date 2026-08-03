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Home > News > The View

Rosie O'Donnell to Return to 'The View' — Despite On-Air Fight With Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tension With Whoopi Goldberg

Rosie O'Donnell confirmed her upcoming return to 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell confirmed her upcoming return to 'The View.'

Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed that she will be returning to The View as a guest for its 30th anniversary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the comedian's on-air arguments and friction behind-the-scenes with other co-hosts, she said she is still "proud" of the popular talk show.

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Rosie O'Donnell Confirms Her Return to 'The View'

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Past co-hosts are coming back to 'The View' in Season 30, according to Rosie O'Donnell.
Source: ABC

Past co-hosts are coming back to 'The View' in Season 30, according to Rosie O'Donnell.

"They're bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season," she explained during a Monday, August 3, appearance on the Tangle With Kyle Ridley podcast.

"I'm pretty proud of that show, what it's become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics, and that was not the case when I first joined," she added.

O'Donnell has had two separate stints on The View. First, she joined the chat-fest as a co-host in September 2006, but she left in 2007, not long after an on-air spat with Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

She came back in September 2014, but later decided to leave the show again in February 2015 amid stressful issues in her personal life and rumors of tension with Whoopi Goldberg.

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Rosie O'Donnell's Tension With Whoopi Goldberg Explained

Rosie O'Donnell suspected Whoopi Goldberg may have felt 'encroached upon' by her.
Source: ABC

Rosie O'Donnell suspected Whoopi Goldberg may have felt 'encroached upon' by her.

O'Donnell also elaborated on her rocky relationship with Goldberg, 70, on the podcast.

"I admired Whoopi, wanted to be on her team, had respect for her, and I expected we would be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan passing the ball back and forth, shooting and leading the team to victory," she explained of her hopes for their respective roles on the show. "And that’s not exactly what happened."

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'We've Gotten Past It'

Rosie O'Donnell was a co-host in 2006 and 2007, and again in 2014.
Source: ABC

Rosie O'Donnell was a co-host in 2006 and 2007, and again in 2014.

Reflecting on the situation, O'Donnell admitted she suspected Goldberg felt "encroached upon" by her presence.

"I didn’t want it to be awkward and go on there and make it awkward, but I’ve seen Whoopi in the years past … and we’ve gotten past it," she continued. "We’re grown a-- women. She’s a woman who supports women, as am I."

Later in the podcast, she also criticized the fact that the morning show had been run by a man at the time.

"A show created by a woman, for women, about women, and the man was deciding what we should talk about," she said.

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Rosie O'Donnell's On-Air Fight With Elisabeth Hasselbeck

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Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck clashed over the war in Iraq on 'The View.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck clashed over the war in Iraq on 'The View.'

As Radar previously reported, O'Donnell also had an explosive moment with another co-host during her time on The View. In 2007, she famously clashed on-air clash with Hasselbeck while discussing foreign policy and the war in Iraq.

O'Donnell later speculated that the entire argument had been "a setup" orchestrated by production due to the allegedly off-the-cuff use of split screens during their fight, but Hasselbeck hit back at the claim.

"Stop lying, stop, stop, and in the meantime, and even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you, and it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop," she said via Instagram at the time. "Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free."

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