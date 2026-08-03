Rosie O'Donnell to Return to 'The View' — Despite On-Air Fight With Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tension With Whoopi Goldberg

"They're bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season," she explained during a Monday, August 3, appearance on the Tangle With Kyle Ridley podcast.

"I'm pretty proud of that show, what it's become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics, and that was not the case when I first joined," she added.

O'Donnell has had two separate stints on The View. First, she joined the chat-fest as a co-host in September 2006, but she left in 2007, not long after an on-air spat with Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

She came back in September 2014, but later decided to leave the show again in February 2015 amid stressful issues in her personal life and rumors of tension with Whoopi Goldberg.