Rosie O'Donnell Hints at Potential Return to 'The View' — Years After On-Air Fight With Co-Host

This comes 19 years after O'Donnell's memorable on-air clash with Hasselbeck. As Radar previously reported, the pair got into a heated back-and-forth over foreign policy and the war in Iraq in 2007.

The tense moment was further dramatized by showing the two women on split-screens as the show aired – something O'Donnell later suggested could have indicated the entire fight had been secretly pre-planned by production.

"Our producer (was) not an on-the-fly kind of guy. He wasn’t like, Mr. Let’s-Go-To-a-Split-Screen.’ That was prepared," she alleged in an October 2025 appearance on the Ricki-Lee, Tim Joel radio show. "The whole thing, I think, was a setup."

Hasselback later firmly denied O'Donnell's claim.

"Stop lying, stop, stop, and in the meantime, and even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you, and it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop," she said in an emotional Instagram update at the time. "Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free."