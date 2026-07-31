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Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell Hints at Potential Return to 'The View' — Years After On-Air Fight With Co-Host

Rosie O'Donnell would consider a return to 'The View.'
Source: MEGA ; @TheView/Youtube 

Rosie O'Donnell would consider a return to 'The View.'

July 31 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Nearly two decades after her on-air spat with Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O'Donnell admitted that she would consider a return to The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, the former talk show host, 64, had one condition for a potential comeback.

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Rosie O'Donnell Hints at Return to 'The View'

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Rosie O'Donnell was on 'The View' in 2006 and 2007.
Source: @TheView/Youtube 

Rosie O'Donnell was on 'The View' in 2006 and 2007.

"Next season is the 30th anniversary and Ana Navarro mentioned that when I did her podcast recently," O'Donnell explained of her potentially revisiting her time on the hit morning show.

"I think that I would, and just be a guest," she shared. "I do think that for me, it’s not the best use of my time or talent to be arguing about politics with people, just in general, as a form of entertainment. It’s not where I shine the most."

"But I am a very patriotic American," she added. "I love this country."

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Rosie O'Donnell's Clash With Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck famously clashed during an episode of 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck famously clashed during an episode of 'The View.'

This comes 19 years after O'Donnell's memorable on-air clash with Hasselbeck. As Radar previously reported, the pair got into a heated back-and-forth over foreign policy and the war in Iraq in 2007.

The tense moment was further dramatized by showing the two women on split-screens as the show aired – something O'Donnell later suggested could have indicated the entire fight had been secretly pre-planned by production.

"Our producer (was) not an on-the-fly kind of guy. He wasn’t like, Mr. Let’s-Go-To-a-Split-Screen.’ That was prepared," she alleged in an October 2025 appearance on the Ricki-Lee, Tim Joel radio show. "The whole thing, I think, was a setup."

Hasselback later firmly denied O'Donnell's claim.

"Stop lying, stop, stop, and in the meantime, and even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you, and it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop," she said in an emotional Instagram update at the time. "Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free."

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Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on 'The View' Co-Hosts

Elisabeth Hasselbeck denied claimed the on-air fight was a 'setup.'
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Hasselbeck denied claimed the on-air fight was a 'setup.'

Earlier this month, the comedian was asked directly if she had a least favorite co-host to work with on The View, and her answer wasn't surprising.

"Listen, it's known that me and Elisabeth Hasselbeck did not have a great ending to our friendship, so I would say that was the most problematic, perhaps," she explained in a sit-down with People. "But we did get along right up until the end, and then it blew up on national TV."

Still, O'Donnell confessed that she occasionally watches the infamous fight in reruns.

"If the Elisabeth Hasselbeck fight is on, I’m like, ‘Let me try to remember what this felt like.’ You know?" she told the outlet.

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Rosie O'Donnell's Favorite Co-Host Revealed

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Rosie O'Donnell named Joy Behar as her favorite co-host on 'The View.'
Source: @TheView/Youtube 

Rosie O'Donnell named Joy Behar as her favorite co-host on 'The View.'

O'Donnell's relationship with Hasselbeck was strained, but when it comes to another co-host, she's all in.

"My favorite probably is Behar. I like Joy Behar," she revealed. "We did stand up together for many years and she used to call me ‘Little One,’ because I was a young comic in my 20’s."

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