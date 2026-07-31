EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reveals 'Credible Threat' and Alleged 'Blackmail' — As China is Accused of Rigging the 2020 Election
July 31 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Trump has accused China of interfering in the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal, years after losing out to Joe Biden.
On July 16, in a primetime address to the nation, the controversial president claimed China carried out "the largest compromise of election data in history" and alleged that voter data in 18 states was "bought, stolen or hacked by China."
China Accused of 'Blackmailing' White House Official
The 80-year-old also revealed what he believed was evidence of his claims, including, reportedly, an intelligence file alleging Beijing attempted to blackmail a White House official after obtaining "derogatory information" about the person.
In what looks to be the President's Daily Brief of June 25, 2020, an unredacted portion reads: "warn a White House official that Beijing had derogatory information on him in an effort to compel him to take a restrained approach to China.... China's attempt to use blackmail against a U.S. official.... We assess that this threat is credible."
According to Trump, the documents show Chinese officials sought to influence the election in favor of Biden, because they allegedly feared Trump’s tough policies toward Beijing.
Trump also claimed "burn bags" from former President Obama's administration "... that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned."
China Responds to Election Rigging Claims
"... I'm asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden, to fire those involved in the cover-up, and to file criminal charges, if appropriate, against these people," he said during the address.
Trump’s longtime political adviser Roger Stone is also on board with the president's claims, calling his address a "declaration of political war against complacency, bureaucratic concealment and foreign interference."
Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 on seven felony counts before being pardoned by Trump, added, "America's enemies study our divisions, but they also exploit our complacency."
In response to the allegations, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, declared, "China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the U.S.
Trump Visited China Before Shock Election Address
"China does not need to conquer the United States militarily if it can penetrate our data, influence our elites, dominate strategic industries, manipulate information and weaken public confidence."
The country's foreign ministry also branded Trump's claims as "entirely fabricated."
Despite their denial, Trump's apparent obsession with the 2020 election has continued, recently accusing members of the U.S. intelligence community of suppressing top secret reports that allegedly showed China obtained voter registration records for 220 million Americans.
"The attack by China may be invisible until its effects are irreversible,” Stone warned. "But President Donald J. Trump has once again placed himself at the front of the fight."
Trump's address came just months after he flew to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. The former reality star was also joined by his son Eric, his daughter-in-law Lara, and several billionaires, including Elon Musk.
Other of the world's wealthiest men flew to China as well, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.
According to Trump, the world's richest accompanied him to ask the leader of China to "'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!"
The visit also came a year after Trump imposed triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods in 2025, and the relationship between both countries remains up in the air.