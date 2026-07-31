EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reveals 'Credible Threat' and Alleged 'Blackmail' — As China is Accused of Rigging the 2020 Election

The 80-year-old also revealed what he believed was evidence of his claims, including, reportedly, an intelligence file alleging Beijing attempted to blackmail a White House official after obtaining "derogatory information" about the person.

In what looks to be the President's Daily Brief of June 25, 2020, an unredacted portion reads: "warn a White House official that Beijing had derogatory information on him in an effort to compel him to take a restrained approach to China.... China's attempt to use blackmail against a U.S. official.... We assess that this threat is credible."

According to Trump, the documents show Chinese officials sought to influence the election in favor of Biden, because they allegedly feared Trump’s tough policies toward Beijing.

Trump also claimed "burn bags" from former President Obama's administration "... that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned."