EXCLUSIVE: 'Battling' Elton John Marks 36 Years Sober With Heartfelt Life Message

John wrote: "36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day."

The post, also shared to the singer's Instagram Story soundtracked by his 1983 track I'm Still Standing, comes decades after the performer sought treatment at the height of his fame.

John, who shares sons Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13, with husband David Furnish, 63, has spoken openly about the toll addiction once took on his life.

A source close to John claimed to Radar: "He still describes himself as battling, even now. The difference is he has structure, support, and perspective. Every anniversary is meaningful because he remembers how close he came to losing everything."

Another insider added: "For Elton, sobriety is not something he celebrates once a year. It is something he recommits to every morning. That message he shared publicly is exactly how he speaks privately."