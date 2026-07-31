EXCLUSIVE: 'Battling' Elton John Marks 36 Years Sober With Heartfelt Life Message
July 31 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Elton John has marked 36 years of sobriety with a candid message of gratitude, as sources told RadarOnline.com the music icon remains in a "daily, deliberate battle" to maintain the stability which reshaped his life and career.
The 79-year-old singer, long celebrated for hits including Rocket Man, shared the milestone with fans on Instagram this week, posting a smiling photo of himself holding a glass of his non-alcoholic sparkling wine, Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs.
Elton John Marks 36 Years Sober
John wrote: "36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day."
The post, also shared to the singer's Instagram Story soundtracked by his 1983 track I'm Still Standing, comes decades after the performer sought treatment at the height of his fame.
John, who shares sons Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13, with husband David Furnish, 63, has spoken openly about the toll addiction once took on his life.
A source close to John claimed to Radar: "He still describes himself as battling, even now. The difference is he has structure, support, and perspective. Every anniversary is meaningful because he remembers how close he came to losing everything."
Another insider added: "For Elton, sobriety is not something he celebrates once a year. It is something he recommits to every morning. That message he shared publicly is exactly how he speaks privately."
Recovery Changed Everything for Elton John
The milestone echoes a deeply personal reflection John shared when he reached 30 years sober.
At the time, he credited his decision to seek help as life-saving, writing he believed he "would be dead" otherwise.
Friends and colleagues say that turning point reshaped both his personal life and professional output, allowing him to rebuild relationships and sustain a decades-long career resurgence.
The iconic singer previously stepped back from work in the 1990s to focus entirely on recovery, later admitting he feared sobriety might cost him his identity as a performer.
Speaking to Variety, John explained: "After I finally surrendered and decided to seek treatment for my addiction, there came a point when I wondered if I would ever go back to work as Elton John again. But at that time, I wasn't thinking too much about being an artist.
"I had reached the lowest ebb in my life – the absolute bottom. I hated myself so much. I was consumed with shame. All I wanted to do was get well. I put all of the energy I had left toward my recovery."
Back On Stage
He continued: "When the day arrived (when I got back onstage), I was terrified, but I did manage to get through the performance. It was the only time I stepped on a stage that year, and I had to do it on my own without the band. In retrospect, I'm glad I went straight in at the deep end… that show gave me confidence to know that I could still perform sober."
Industry figures say John's openness has had a wider cultural impact.
One longtime collaborator said: "He changed the conversation in music about addiction. Artists saw that you could survive it, talk about it, and still create at the highest level."
Those close to the legend say his latest message was intentionally simple, reflecting a philosophy shaped over decades.
"There is no grand statement anymore. Gratitude is the statement. That is what has kept him here for 36 years," the source claimed.