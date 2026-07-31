Jelly Roll's Ex Bunnie Xo's Post-Divorce Partying Sparks Concern — as Fans Beg Former Escort to 'Please Stop'
July 31 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo's lavish post-divorce lifestyle isn't sitting well with some fans, as Jelly Roll's ex-wife flaunts pricey new cars and wild nights out in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former escort, 46, posted a lengthy carousel of her trip, where she stayed in a luxury Hollywood Hills home and splurged on a $500K Rolls-Royce, weeks after finalizing her divorce from the country superstar, 41, earlier this month
Bunnie Xo's Fun-Filled Trip to Los Angeles
"Pieces of LA," Bunnie captioned the series of Instagram photos and videos, kicking off with a photo of herself posing in an ab-baring black crop top as a shelf full of wine was visible behind her.
She was then seen giving a playful lap dance to makeup pal artist Hailee Clark while the pair were out at a club.
Bunnie also shared a video behind the wheel of her brand-new custom $500,000 white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which she purchased upon her arrival in Los Angeles.
The Dumb Blonde podcast host also enjoyed time chilling on the patio in front of the infinity pool, while she and her friends enjoyed iced beverages from red solo cups. This was followed by more shots showing off her fit figure in a black crop top and a sparkly black minidress on a night out.
'It's Okay to Be Hurt, Bunnie'
Some fans were concerned that Bunnie was running wild and blowing a lot of money less than a month after finalizing her divorce from the Save Me singer, while others felt she was putting on a playful face to mask her "hurt."
"Am I the only one who sees the hurt in these pictures and videos? It’s okay to be hurt, Bunnie," one person wrote in the comments.
"So this is what we’re doing already?" a second person asked.
"Please stop. Baby ur hurting," a third fan told Bunnie, and a fourth shared, "I adore you. Sure hope what we see is freedom and not backsliding. You are and can be amazing. Don’t fall back, sugar."
A fifth person added, "I hope you're ok. It's hard going through a breakup. Especially when you're under the magnifying glass."
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Unfollowed Each Other on Social Media
After an explosive Mother's Day weekend showdown, Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18, ending nearly 10 years of marriage.
When the split became public a month later, both insisted there had been no cheating involved in the decision and promised they would always remain "best friends."
However, by July 28, the former couple unfollowed each other on social media
Jelly Roll Is Celebrating Fitness and Nature Post-Divorce
While Bunnie has been prolific in documenting her new single life on social media, including moving into a massive new Bachelorette mansion, Jelly Roll's last Instagram post on July 22 showed him hiking to the top of a mountain and celebrating his faith.
The Grammy winner looked fit after his 275-pound weight loss, as he mouthed along to the lyrics of his tune, Hands Up.
"Just a few years ago, I finally threw my Hands Up and started changing my life. Today I’m throwing my hands up on top of a MOUNTAIN we decided to hike on a whim that would have been literally impossible for me to get up not long ago. God is GREAT, y’all; God is so great," he wrote in the caption.