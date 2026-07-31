Jelly Roll's Ex Bunnie Xo's Post-Divorce Partying Sparks Concern — as Fans Beg Former Escort to 'Please Stop'

"Pieces of LA," Bunnie captioned the series of Instagram photos and videos, kicking off with a photo of herself posing in an ab-baring black crop top as a shelf full of wine was visible behind her.

She was then seen giving a playful lap dance to makeup pal artist Hailee Clark while the pair were out at a club.

Bunnie also shared a video behind the wheel of her brand-new custom $500,000 white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which she purchased upon her arrival in Los Angeles.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host also enjoyed time chilling on the patio in front of the infinity pool, while she and her friends enjoyed iced beverages from red solo cups. This was followed by more shots showing off her fit figure in a black crop top and a sparkly black minidress on a night out.