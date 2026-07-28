Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Unfollow Each Other on Social Media Following Divorce — After Ex-Escort Is Seen Making Out With Reality Star
July 28 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll and ex-wife Bunnie Xo's amicable divorce might not be so friendly after all, as the former duo has stopped following each other on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The I Am Not Okay singer, 41, pledged that they were still "best friends" during a concert in June, but now that he and Bunnie, 46, have finalized their divorce, it appears neither wants to keep tabs on what the other is up to.
Bunnie Xo Celebrates Divorce With Brand New Rolls Royce
Jelly Roll follows 2,029 accounts on Instagram, while Bunnie keeps up with 1,017, but the duo no longer follows each other as of July 28.
The Grammy winner's content has been leaning heavily into his renewed Christian faith, while Bunnie is loving the single life, with a brand-new mansion, a new $500K Rolls-Royce, and hanging out with a 24-year-old reality star in Los Angeles.
The Dumb Blonde podcast host shared a video via Instagram and TikTok showing her arriving at a Los Angeles Rolls-Royce showroom and picking up her white Cullinan SUV with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf in tow.
Bunnie hinted at how hard 2026 has been on her after deleting a critical comment and writing back to its author, "Bc I bought a car after having one of the hardest years of my life? If you're a hater, just say that."
'Everything Involving Bunnie Is Going to be Messy'
Bunnie and Wolf raised eyebrows when they were caught on video making out at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar over Fourth of July weekend.
Two days later, the pair were once again hanging out, with the Netflix star telling TMZ, as soon as he got back to L.A., "She's great. She's got a lot going on right now, but I'm here for her...she's single, she's young, and having fun."
However, an insider claimed on July 16 that Bunnie's life was "messy."
"It's messy. Everything involving Bunnie is going to be messy right now," a source told the Daily Mail, claiming the newly single star appeared to be relishing life after her split from Jelly Roll.
Jelly Roll Talks Split: 'We Will Always Be Best Friends'
Jelly Roll stunned fans when he filed for divorce on May 18, following a blowout fight on Mother's Day weekend, although news of the split was kept quiet until June.
In his only statement about how his marriage to the former escort ended after nearly 10 years, the Save Me singer told concertgoers at a June 18 concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth."
The country star added, "Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that."
Bunnie Xo Says She 'Loves' That Jelly Roll Is Already Dating Again
For her part, Bunnie said on her June 18 podcast episode that Jelly Roll, who lost 275 pounds over the last several years, was dating again and she was soon going to be a "player."
"Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season. He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been,” she gushed. "He's even started dating, which is great. I love that."
Bunnie said she wasn't looking to get serious with anyone, quipping, "I'm sorry to break your heart, guys. I'm about to be a player."
She added about her ex, "That's my f------ best friend, dude. Like, I love him."