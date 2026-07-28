Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Unfollow Each Other on Social Media Following Divorce — After Ex-Escort Is Seen Making Out With Reality Star

Jelly Roll follows 2,029 accounts on Instagram, while Bunnie keeps up with 1,017, but the duo no longer follows each other as of July 28.

The Grammy winner's content has been leaning heavily into his renewed Christian faith, while Bunnie is loving the single life, with a brand-new mansion, a new $500K Rolls-Royce, and hanging out with a 24-year-old reality star in Los Angeles.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host shared a video via Instagram and TikTok showing her arriving at a Los Angeles Rolls-Royce showroom and picking up her white Cullinan SUV with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf in tow.

Bunnie hinted at how hard 2026 has been on her after deleting a critical comment and writing back to its author, "Bc I bought a car after having one of the hardest years of my life? If you're a hater, just say that."