'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Reveals He Survived 'Predatory Molestation Attempts' as Male Model

Ritchson revealed he'd been recruited to become a model while in college and he left school to see where the profession might take him. He eventually became a familiar face and body for the brand Abercrombie and Fitch, starring in campaigns that appeared in stores and catalogs.

When asked about his time with the brand, Ritchson did not look back fondly, recalling to Shepard, "Abercrombie for me is like… I remember when the whole #Me Too thing started happening, then to like Bruce Weber who shot that kind of stuff and the stories that were coming out and the allegations were like, 'Yep, that happened to me. That happened to me. That happened to me.'"

After a 2018 New York Times article about Weber's alleged pattern of harassment, more than 20 male models came forward accusing the renowned photographer of sexual misconduct, coercion, forced nudity and unwanted touching. He eventually settled several civil lawsuits in 2021 out of court for undisclosed amounts. He did not admit guilt.