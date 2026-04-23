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EXCLUSIVE: Reacher's Biggest Hit — Full Story of How Massive Star Alan Ritchson Went Viral For Real-Life Street Smackdown

Alan Ritchson has gone viral after street smackdown as 'Reacher' star faces real-life spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson has gone viral after street smackdown as 'Reacher' star faces real-life spotlight.

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April 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Hulking Reacher star Alan Ritchson plays one of the toughest guys on TV and he proved he's no powder puff in real life after he starred in a viral street smackdown of a misguided neighbor who made the mistake of confronting him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Video of last month's blockbuster hit showed angry Ronnie Taylor run into the street and block the massive 6-foot-3, 250-pound actor, who was cruising through their Brentwood, Tenn., neighborhood on motorbikes with two of his sons, Calem, 13, and Edan, 12.

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On-Set Clash Turns Physical Between Stars

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Ronnie Taylor admitted he pushed Alan Ritchson twice during the Brentwood street confrontation.
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Taylor admitted he pushed Alan Ritchson twice during the Brentwood street confrontation.

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Sources close to the actor said Taylor triggered "the entire incident" by pushing the massive actor off of his motorbike multiple times, with witnesses calling his actions "really aggressive."

"Ronnie admitted himself... he pushed Alan, twice, on the spot," a source said.

And Taylor confirmed that account.

Taylor has also confessed to giving Ritchson, 43, the middle finger, which the actor returned.

"I walked out in front of him, and I said, 'You got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt.'

"... I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike."

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On-Set Brawl Leaves Actors Injured

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Police said Ritchson struck Taylor multiple times after being pushed during the altercation.
Source: MEGA

Police said Ritchson struck Taylor multiple times after being pushed during the altercation.

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Police say that after the second time he pushed the imposing Ritchson, the building with feet responded by pummeling his unfortunate opponent "at least four times" and dropping the in-too-deep Taylor like a box of rocks.

He was later treated in an emergency room for a black eye, cuts on his forehead, swollen cheeks and underwent a head and neck scan for a possible concussion.

Ritchson reportedly suffered cuts and bruises and a finger injury.

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Police Say Ritchson Acted in Self-Defense

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Capt. Steven Pepin said Brentwood Police ruled Ritchson acted in self-defense and declined to file charges.
Source: MEGA

Capt. Steven Pepin said Brentwood Police ruled Ritchson acted in self-defense and declined to file charges.

Later, Brentwood Police determined Taylor instigated the brawl and Ritchson acted in self-defense.

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued," Brentwood Police Capt. Steven Pepin said.

"Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, the case is now closed."

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