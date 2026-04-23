EXCLUSIVE: Reacher's Biggest Hit — Full Story of How Massive Star Alan Ritchson Went Viral For Real-Life Street Smackdown

Video of last month's blockbuster hit showed angry Ronnie Taylor run into the street and block the massive 6-foot-3, 250-pound actor, who was cruising through their Brentwood, Tenn., neighborhood on motorbikes with two of his sons, Calem, 13, and Edan, 12.

Hulking Reacher star Alan Ritchson plays one of the toughest guys on TV and he proved he's no powder puff in real life after he starred in a viral street smackdown of a misguided neighbor who made the mistake of confronting him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ronnie Taylor admitted he pushed Alan Ritchson twice during the Brentwood street confrontation.

Sources close to the actor said Taylor triggered "the entire incident" by pushing the massive actor off of his motorbike multiple times, with witnesses calling his actions "really aggressive."

"Ronnie admitted himself... he pushed Alan, twice, on the spot," a source said.

And Taylor confirmed that account.

Taylor has also confessed to giving Ritchson, 43, the middle finger, which the actor returned.

"I walked out in front of him, and I said, 'You got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt.'

"... I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike."