Bunnie Xo, 46, Reunites With Boytoy Reality Star, 24, as She Splurges on $500K Rolls-Royce After Jelly Roll Divorce
July 28 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo is wasting no time embracing her new life after finalizing her divorce from Jelly Roll, treating herself to a pricey Rolls-Royce and reuniting with her reality TV boytoy, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The former escort, 46, landed in Los Angeles for a much-needed getaway from Nashville, where she was joined by 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf.
'Sometimes a Girl Needs to Spoil Herself'
"Sometimes a girl needs to spoil herself," Bunnie wrote over a TikTok video showing her arriving at a custom car lot in an ab-baring white tank crop top and flowing black sweatpants.
Wolf walked beside her in pink shorts and a plaid shirt as the two inspected the custom white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV that sells for an eye-watering $500,000.
The pair checked out the black-and-red leather interior with the brand's starlight headliner ceiling feature with a shooting star motif.
Bunnie was seen signing off the papers to make the extravagant ride her own, as a bottle of champagne sat nearby for the celebration.
Bunnie Xo Smiles With New Rolls Royce
Bunnie gave the red ribbon-covered SUV several hugs, then was seen driving off the lot.
TikTok followers went wild for her video in the comments. One user told the Dumb Blonde podcast host, "Wearing sweats to buy a Rolls is WILD, and I love it," as she responded, "Same ol’ G."
A second agreed, "Walking in and buying a Rolls Royce in sweats, a tank and slides is the ultimate flex!!"
"Girl, you deserve it!! Praying for this type of life one day!!" a third fan cheered, and a fourth said, "I see Dylan is still hanging around. I love this RR for you!"
However, some critics criticized the purchase due to the current state of the economy.
Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Spotted Kissing at Jelly Roll's Bar
This comes after Bunnie and Wolf were caught on video making out while watching 4th of July fireworks at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville Bar.
The pair was seen together again two days later, and even made a TikTok video together. Wolf wrote in the caption, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo."
The Netflix star was back in LA on July 9, where he told TMZ he just talked to Bunnie "earlier today" and that they planned to "hang out again soon."
As for her divorce from the Need a Favor singer, Wolf explained, "I've got love for the both of them at the end of the day, and, you know, she's single, she's young, and having fun."
Jelly Roll Vowed He and Bunnie Xo 'Will Always Be Best Friends'
Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage.
Bunnie revealed it came after a blowout Mother's Day weekend fight that left her feeling "fed up and so tired."
Still, the duo has had kind words about each other since the split, with the Save Me singer gushing at a June concert, "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends," adding clarifying that "nobody cheated on nobody."
The former couple quietly finalized their divorce in early July, splitting their high-ticket assets with Jelly Roll paying his ex-wife a single lump sum in lieu of alimony.