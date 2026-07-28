Bunnie Xo, 46, Reunites With Boytoy Reality Star, 24, as She Splurges on $500K Rolls-Royce After Jelly Roll Divorce

"Sometimes a girl needs to spoil herself," Bunnie wrote over a TikTok video showing her arriving at a custom car lot in an ab-baring white tank crop top and flowing black sweatpants.

Wolf walked beside her in pink shorts and a plaid shirt as the two inspected the custom white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV that sells for an eye-watering $500,000.

The pair checked out the black-and-red leather interior with the brand's starlight headliner ceiling feature with a shooting star motif.

Bunnie was seen signing off the papers to make the extravagant ride her own, as a bottle of champagne sat nearby for the celebration.