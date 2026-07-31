EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'Brutal' Tariffs Drive US Firms Back to China

An industry source familiar with supply-chain decisions exclusively told us: "Companies that spent heavily to leave China are discovering that the cost gap has narrowed too far to justify staying away.

"The policy was meant to weaken China's position, but the constant changes have instead made long-term planning more difficult for American businesses."

A trade adviser insider added: "Executives are not returning because they trust Beijing. They are returning because China remains faster, cheaper and more efficient than many rival production hubs."

Alliance Consumer Group, a Texas company selling flashlights and other products, is among the businesses reconsidering its strategy.

The company encouraged Chinese manufacturer Ningbo Bright Electric to build a factory south of Bangkok, but part of the site remains undeveloped, and some production has shifted back.

Phil Laster, Alliance Consumer Group's chief operations officer, told The New York Times about the tariff policy impact: "Have we pulled back to China? Yes, we have."