EXCLUSIVE: How Martin Sheen's Near-Fatal Health 'Crisis' Led Him Back to Church

Sheen had a fascination with movies from a young age.

"I was like those people on the screen," he gushed in a resurfaced interview. "I knew it. I also knew I’d be happy there."

Eager to start his life as an entertainer, he launched his professional acting career in the late 1950s in theater, before making his way into television with gigs on As the World Turns and The Outer Limits in the early 1960s.

As he shot to stardom, things that were once important to him fell by the wayside, according to Sheen.

"I loved the church and the faith," he explained. "But it wasn’t really something personal. It wasn’t costing me anything."