'60 Minutes' Civil War: 'Two Camps' Spark Internal Chaos at Crisis-Hit Show as 'New Guard' Takes Over, Insiders Claim
July 31 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Civil war has broken out at 60 Minutes after the troubled CBS News show fractured into two rival camps, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the long-running news magazine faces an uncertain future due to the infighting.
'It's Old School Versus New School'
Since new boss Bari Weiss overhauled the show along with freshly-appointed exec producer Nick Bilton, insiders claim staffers have split into new rival camps.
Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack page, a source claimed to Rob Shuter: "It's old school versus new school, and they barely acknowledge each other anymore.
"Every editorial meeting feels like a fight over what 60 Minutes should be. The tension is thick enough to cut with a knife."
According to insiders, the younger journalists brought in to modernize the broadcast believe the show’s legendary formula no longer fits today's media landscape.
Lesley Stahl Nicknamed 'Grandma' By Newcomers
A separate CBS insider claimed: "They think the legacy team is stuck in another era. Behind closed doors, some have even started calling Lesley Stahl 'Grandma.'
"It's incredibly disrespectful, but it shows just how deep the generational divide has become."
Veteran staffers, meanwhile, believe the newcomers are disrespecting the type of journalism that made 60 Minutes one of television’s most respected institutions.
An insider said: "The old guard believes they're protecting the soul of the show The new crowd thinks they’re tearing down a museum and building something audiences will actually watch."
'The New Guard Was Hired To Take Control'
Another source said: "The new guard was hired to take control. This isn’t a transition — it's a takeover. The people trying to preserve the past are running out of allies."
Former 60 Minutes chief Bill Owens is reportedly planning a scathing tell-all memoir that will call out CBS News and Paramount one year after he resigned from the popular news program.
However, this has sparked concerns, as Owens is still believed to be receiving a hefty multimillion-dollar payout as part of his separation agreement.
In the tell-all, he's set to discuss President Trump's lawsuit over the editing of former Vice President Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview during the 2024 election, as well as the subsequent settlement, which Owens described as "perhaps the worst legal strategy ever employed by the worst-run media company in the history of America," per Breaker Media.
He also reportedly suggested that senior management was placing political affiliation before journalism.
Owens' separation agreement with the company reportedly included a non-disparagement clause, which could potentially be broken depending on the content of his upcoming book, according to the New York Post and Puck News.
However, no lawsuits have been filed as of yet, according to the outlets.
Last year, Owens resigned after more than 30 years at CBS News, several months before new network boss Weiss took over.
"Over the past months, it has … become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens told staff in an April 2025 memo, according to NBC News.
"So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward," he added.