'60 Minutes' Civil War: 'Two Camps' Spark Internal Chaos at Crisis-Hit Show as 'New Guard' Takes Over, Insiders Claim

Since new boss Bari Weiss overhauled the show along with freshly-appointed exec producer Nick Bilton, insiders claim staffers have split into new rival camps.

Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack page, a source claimed to Rob Shuter: "It's old school versus new school, and they barely acknowledge each other anymore.

"Every editorial meeting feels like a fight over what 60 Minutes should be. The tension is thick enough to cut with a knife."

According to insiders, the younger journalists brought in to modernize the broadcast believe the show’s legendary formula no longer fits today's media landscape.