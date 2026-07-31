Michelle Obama Faces Criticism After Claiming Elite Colleges 'Failed Students of Color by Isolating Them' Across Campus

The former first lady was joined by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Wednesday, July 29, episode of her podcast IMO , and the two agreed that students of color have been let down across campuses.

Michelle Obama is facing criticism after claiming elite colleges have failed students of color, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama claimed students of color are being done a disservice at elite colleges.

"You don't do kids of color service by plucking them out and making them one of a few and then scattering them about the campus," Michelle said during their chat.

"I think that's absolutely right," Jackson said in response. The 55-year-old attended Harvard while Michelle also studied at the Massachusetts school but found herself at Princeton as well.

According to Jackson, while she felt lonely in high school, things changed when she arrived at Harvard in the late 1980s.

She recalled, "At the time that I went to Harvard, which, we're contemporaries in terms of the timing of it, there was a sizable Black community on campus, and it was like, I found my people, in a sense."