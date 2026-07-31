'Knots Landing' Star Donna Mills Launches OnlyF--- Account At 85 — 'My Fans Are Going to See the Real Me'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran soap actress has no fears about being the platform's oldest creator.

Knots Landing star Donna Mills has launched an OnlyF--- account at the age of 85.

Mills has no qualms about being the platform's oldest creator.

She said: "Honey, I've been in this business over 50 years... I've seen every trend come and go.

"When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who’ve stuck with me since Knots Landing, why wouldn't I jump in?

"My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between."

She added: "People keep asking me why now. Why not now? Life's too short to sit on the sidelines.

"My fans have given me everything, and this is my way of letting them in a little closer."

CEO of Creators Inc, Andy Bachman, added: "Donna called me and said two words: 'I'm in.' That's who she is — no hesitation."