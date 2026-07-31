'Knots Landing' Star Donna Mills Launches OnlyF--- Account At 85 — 'My Fans Are Going to See the Real Me'
July 31 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Knots Landing star Donna Mills has launched an OnlyF--- account at the age of 85.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran soap actress has no fears about being the platform's oldest creator.
'Life’s Too Short To Sit On The Sidelines'
She said: "Honey, I've been in this business over 50 years... I've seen every trend come and go.
"When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who’ve stuck with me since Knots Landing, why wouldn't I jump in?
"My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between."
She added: "People keep asking me why now. Why not now? Life's too short to sit on the sidelines.
"My fans have given me everything, and this is my way of letting them in a little closer."
CEO of Creators Inc, Andy Bachman, added: "Donna called me and said two words: 'I'm in.' That's who she is — no hesitation."
'OnlyF---' Offers Chance To Connect 'Direct' With Fans
"She's spent five decades captivating audiences, and now she gets to do it without a script, a network, or anyone else's rules. Page one of the Donna Mills playbook has always been: do it your way."
The soap star confirmed her new gig to Variety, saying: "I've always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I've received from my fans over the years.
"Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyF--- because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection."
Mills will be "sharing moments from (her) daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way" on her new OnlyF--- account.
Mills shot to stardom for her role as Abby Cunningham on the primetime soap opera Knots Landing from 1980 to 1989.
'Style Doesn’t Have An Expiration Date'
Back in April, Mills clapped back at an online hater who commented on her post: "You wear too much makeup for your age."
"Oh, this comment. I guess I didn’t get the memo," she said with a laugh in her response video, sporting a leather jacket, lacy tank top and jeans along with glossy pink lipstick and a soft smoky eye.
"Did you want me to look like this?" she asked, as the video cut to her dressed as a stereotypical old woman complete with gray bun, ruffled blouse, wire-rimmed glasses and pearls.
"Sorry, not sorry. I like the way I look. This is my style. And style doesn’t have an expiration date, does it?" she concluded.
Mills joins retro stars including My Name Is Earl’s Jaime Pressly, Baywatch babe Carmen Electra and American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth by joining OnlyF---.
RadarOnline.com told how the latter raked in "over $1million" during her debut week.
The 52-year-old set up her profile after her divorce from second husband Simon Borchert, and claimed she was looking forward to "reconnecting with her fans."
A source told Page Six: "Over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyF--- users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."
Elizabeth's rep said the actress is planning to use some of the funds toward her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, including throwing a gala in Las Vegas this summer.