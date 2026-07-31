Meghan Markle Branded 'Difficult' by 'MasterChef Australia' Insiders: 'It Felt Like Ellen DeGeneres All Over Again'

Markle did little to win over staffers when she arrived on the Melbourne set during her April faux royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, reportedly displaying almost no familiarity with the hit cooking competition or even its most basic format.

"One of my sources said she was treated almost like she needed a guide dog," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"They were maneuvering her around the set because she didn't really know the length of the show. She didn't know if it was half an hour or an hour. Just the basics. She didn't care."

He added, "So I'm told the whole experience was really frustrating."