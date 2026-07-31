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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Branded 'Difficult' by 'MasterChef Australia' Insiders: 'It Felt Like Ellen DeGeneres All Over Again'

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Source: 10 News/YouTube

Meghan Markle was labelled 'difficult' by 'Masterchef Australia' staffers.

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July 31 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's controversial guest-judging stint on MasterChef Australia was allegedly a nightmare behind the scenes, with insiders claiming she made life miserable for the crew because of her "difficult" behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One staffer claimed the last time they endured such a "toxic" work environment was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, likening the 44-year-old to Hollywood's "Queen of Mean."

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Meghan Markle 'Didn't Know the Basics' About 'MasterChef Australia'

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Source: MEGA

Markle taped the 'MasterChef Australia' appearance in April when she and Prince Harry here on a faux-royal tour down under.

Markle did little to win over staffers when she arrived on the Melbourne set during her April faux royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, reportedly displaying almost no familiarity with the hit cooking competition or even its most basic format.

"One of my sources said she was treated almost like she needed a guide dog," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"They were maneuvering her around the set because she didn't really know the length of the show. She didn't know if it was half an hour or an hour. Just the basics. She didn't care."

He added, "So I'm told the whole experience was really frustrating."

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'The Cast And Crew Were Really Disappointed'

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Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Markle was accused of creating a 'toxic' work environment comparable to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

Even as it appeared to viewers that Markle's interactions with the show's co-hosts were somewhat tense and frosty, things were even worse behind the scenes.

"The cast and crew were really disappointed," the source claimed.

"One insider told me the last time they'd worked on a show that felt this toxic was The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It just wasn't normally like that," Shuter claimed, comparing the alleged backstage atmosphere to the scandal-hit talk show that imploded in 2020 after explosive allegations of bullying, intimidation, favoritism, and a culture of fear.

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Meghan Markle Was 'So, So Difficult' on 'Masterchef Australia'

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Source: 10 News/YouTube

Markle was accused of being difficult behind the scenes, even when breaking for lunch and being given producer notes.

Markle's presence clashed with the normally friendly, easygoing environment behind the scenes.

"I'm told this show is a really fun experience. It's shot many, many seasons; it's a huge hit. It's laid back. It's an Australian fun show," Shuter noted of MasterChef Australia, which is currently wrapping up its 18th season.

"On camera, she might have seemed as if she was enjoying herself. I'm told she was so, so difficult."

"When they broke for lunch, she was difficult. When they told her what they needed her to do, she was difficult. When producers wanted to give her notes, she was difficult," Shuter claimed, alleging the former royal became a source of frustration for staff at nearly every turn.

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Meghan Markle Mocked Over Not Being Able to Name a Dish She Makes Her Family

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Source: 10 News/YouTube

Meghan Markle frustrated the hosts when she couldn't answer basic home cooking questions.

Shuter had a t message for the former actress, who has long been dogged by a reputation for being "difficult" both on her own productions and on sets where she's the headline attraction.

"Just don't go on these shows if you don't want to play. Don't do it," he advised Markle, suggesting her allegedly hard-to-please attitude leaves those around her frustrated.

The reported backstage drama came as the ex-royal also delivered awkward on-camera moments, appearing to frustrate the hosts when they asked the self-proclaimed lifestyle expert a simple question about her favorite dish to cook for Harry and their children.

Instead, Markle couldn't name a single recipe or meal, going on to describe the question as a "tough one" because she had "a lot of palates to appease."

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