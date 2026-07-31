Trump, 80, Spotted Out With Young Blonde Aide — After the Two Were Accused of Having a 'Very Unhealthy' Relationship
July 31 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's wife, Melania, was a no-show at the funeral for Lindsey Graham, but that didn't mean the president had to attend the service solo, RadarOnline.com can report
Instead, the 80-year-old was accompanied by his much younger aide, Natalie Harp, who has been accused of having a "very unhealthy relationship" with the Prez.
'More Than a Work Wife?'
While Melania, 56, was reportedly off working on a new project, 35-year-old Harp stepped in for her.
Harp was seen getting into a car with the president, wearing a black dress and an updo hairstyle as the two departed the White House and headed to the Washington National Cathedral for the high-profile funeral service.
Trump's young aide has been seen accompanying him to nearly every event and meeting during his second term. Just last week, she was seen next to the president at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware at the dignified transfer of troops.
Her persistent appearances has led to unproven speculation about the true nature of their relationship.
"Wonder if she is more than a work wife?" one person asked on Reddit, as another questioned, "In-house stalker?"
One person claimed: "So creepy how she looks at him. The girl is (obsessively) in love." While a fourth snarked, "Weird obsession. Like an I'd boil your rabbit if you leave me kind of weird."
Natalie Harp Leaves Donald Trump 'Adoring Letters'
Harp has been by the president's side since 2022, and she has not masked her devotion to him. The former One America Network host joined Trump's communications team that March, and was quickly nicknamed the "human printer," as she is known to carry around a small computer printer and a battery for the president, so he can have hard copies of briefings and news reports.
But she's more than just a loyal employee. In the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reveal, "Harp wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read 'You are all that matters to me.'"
Natalie Harp Feeds the President Good News
Harp's primary role, though, seems to be feeding Trump news stories through her trusty printer – but only ones that praise the president.
Trump reportedly likes to see news stories on paper rather than on a cell phone, making Harp's role vital. She has been spotted everywhere from the Oval Office to accompanying the president on his many golf outings.
Reports have previously claimed Harp stayed in the women's locker room at one of Trump's golf clubs during the summer of 2023 so she could remain close to him.
Natalie Harp's Brother Questions Her Relationship With Donald Trump
Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, has also publicly criticized the relationship, telling the Daily Mail that it is "very unhealthy" and describing his sister as "just like his fan club."
According to Haberman and Swan's book, Trump has privately remarked that Harp loves him as much as First Lady Melania and his children.
He reportedly also told staffers that while others would eventually leave to make money elsewhere, Harp "will never leave me."