Trump, 80, Spotted Out With Young Blonde Aide — After the Two Were Accused of Having a 'Very Unhealthy' Relationship

While Melania, 56, was reportedly off working on a new project, 35-year-old Harp stepped in for her.

Harp was seen getting into a car with the president, wearing a black dress and an updo hairstyle as the two departed the White House and headed to the Washington National Cathedral for the high-profile funeral service.

Trump's young aide has been seen accompanying him to nearly every event and meeting during his second term. Just last week, she was seen next to the president at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware at the dignified transfer of troops.

Her persistent appearances has led to unproven speculation about the true nature of their relationship.

"Wonder if she is more than a work wife?" one person asked on Reddit, as another questioned, "In-house stalker?"

One person claimed: "So creepy how she looks at him. The girl is (obsessively) in love." While a fourth snarked, "Weird obsession. Like an I'd boil your rabbit if you leave me kind of weird."