Melania Trump's Absence from Lindsey Graham's Funeral Explained After First Lady Sparked Backlash for Snubbing Farewell

RadarOnline.com can reveal Melania’s no-show was the second high-profile event she’s skipped in recent days, as she also shunned the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner last Friday, July 24.

Melania Trump's absence from Lindsey Graham's funeral has been explained after the first lady received criticism for failing to attend the service.

Melania's aide explained what the first lady has been up to amid high-profile event snubs.

Taking to his Instagram story, Marc. who was blasted as "delusional" by trolls for gushing over Melania's recent Amazon documentary, shared an announcement, which read "U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, Melania's aide Marc Beckman has fronted up the backlash by claiming the 56-year-old former model had been working on a new project.

Her 80-year-old husband, President Donald Trump , attended both events, including delivering bizarre remarks at Graham's funeral on July 28, but the first lady did not appear alongside him.

The first lady, here with husband President Donald Trump, paid tribute to Graham in statement.

"News / First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future FYI Initiative Marks Seven Years with Major Program Enhancements. Foster Youth to Independence Program Provides Vulnerable Youth with a Pathway to Housing Stability and Self-Sufficiency."

"It treats housing as an investment in the next generation rather than just another governmental safety net, explained First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)," it ended.

A White House spokesperson previously told Fox News the first lady had a prior commitment that prevented her from attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Following the attorney's death earlier this month, Melania issued a statement praising the longtime senator's public service. "I am saddened by the unexpected passing of Senator Graham," she said.

Melania continued: "Lindsey devoted his life to the service of our nation, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his duties. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by his enduring legacy."