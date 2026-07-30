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Melania Trump's Absence from Lindsey Graham's Funeral Explained After First Lady Sparked Backlash for Snubbing Farewell

picture of Melania Trump and Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was a no-show at Lindsey Graham's funeral, which took place days after the White House Correspondents' Dinner which she also shunned.

July 30 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

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Melania Trump's absence from Lindsey Graham's funeral has been explained after the first lady received criticism for failing to attend the service.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Melania’s no-show was the second high-profile event she’s skipped in recent days, as she also shunned the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner last Friday, July 24.

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Melania's Aide Reveals New Project

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picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania's aide explained what the first lady has been up to amid high-profile event snubs.

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Her 80-year-old husband, President Donald Trump, attended both events, including delivering bizarre remarks at Graham's funeral on July 28, but the first lady did not appear alongside him.

However, Melania's aide Marc Beckman has fronted up the backlash by claiming the 56-year-old former model had been working on a new project.

Taking to his Instagram story, Marc. who was blasted as "delusional" by trolls for gushing over Melania's recent Amazon documentary, shared an announcement, which read "U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

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Melania's Tribute To Graham

picture of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The first lady, here with husband President Donald Trump, paid tribute to Graham in statement.

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"News / First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future FYI Initiative Marks Seven Years with Major Program Enhancements. Foster Youth to Independence Program Provides Vulnerable Youth with a Pathway to Housing Stability and Self-Sufficiency."

"It treats housing as an investment in the next generation rather than just another governmental safety net, explained First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)," it ended.

A White House spokesperson previously told Fox News the first lady had a prior commitment that prevented her from attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Following the attorney's death earlier this month, Melania issued a statement praising the longtime senator's public service. "I am saddened by the unexpected passing of Senator Graham," she said.

Melania continued: "Lindsey devoted his life to the service of our nation, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his duties. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by his enduring legacy."

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Last High-Profile Outing At World Cup Final

picture of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The last major public event Melania attended was the World Cup final.

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At Graham's funeral, the president was seated with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with his son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump.

Melania's most recent public appearance appears to have been at the FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, when she joined Trump and their son Barron at the match.

The first lady was also seen at Trump's July 4 "Salute to America 250" celebration on the National Mall. She joined her husband at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn in June, sitting ringside with members of the Trump family and UFC President Dana White.

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picture of donald trump at Lindsey Graham's funeral.
Source: MEGA

Trump was caught gossiping with JD Vance while seating front row at Graham's funeral.

Her absence from Graham’s funeral comes after Radar reported how the president and veep Vance were caught gossiping about an unidentified attendee at the service.

According to Nicola Hickling, Trump started the exchange by saying: "I wonder what's going on with him?"

Vance purportedly answered: "I don't know, Don."

Trump then seemingly continued, asking: "Well you saw him crying, right?"

Vance allegedly replied: "I did actually, it's 'cause she's bossy."

Speaking to the Irish Star, Hickling then claims Trump asked: "Hey, no, is she?" to which Vance appeared to respond, "Oh yeah, I think it's their attitude, I think he has a bad attitude," as Trump nodded in agreement.

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