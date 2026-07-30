EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller $500K for Their Children After Legal Battle

The legal document divulges the arrangement came to pass after Charlie "considered the risk of litigation and costs thereof" and decided to settle rather than be "subjected to the uncertainties associated with the litigation process."

The pricey deal ended the support dispute between the former flames that spanned from March 1, 2011, to July 1, 2026. It also reportedly specifies that in the future each party is responsible for the financial support of the boys while in their care.

The twins' primary residence is with their father, but the exes share physical custody.

Charlie, who was TV's highest-paid actor when he pocketed a reported $1.8million per episode of the CBS series before being fired in 2011 amid his erratic behavior, was also told to pony up $60,000 for Brooke's attorney fees.