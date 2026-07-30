EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller $500K for Their Children After Legal Battle
July 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Charlie Sheen agreed to pay $500,000 in back child support to former wife Brooke Mueller for their 17-year-old twins, Bob and Max [Sheen], according to a recent court filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Two and a Half Men alum, 60, struck the deal last month, agreeing to pay half the funds by July 10 and the remainder by Sept. 1.
Costly Deal Ends Child Support
The legal document divulges the arrangement came to pass after Charlie "considered the risk of litigation and costs thereof" and decided to settle rather than be "subjected to the uncertainties associated with the litigation process."
The pricey deal ended the support dispute between the former flames that spanned from March 1, 2011, to July 1, 2026. It also reportedly specifies that in the future each party is responsible for the financial support of the boys while in their care.
The twins' primary residence is with their father, but the exes share physical custody.
Charlie, who was TV's highest-paid actor when he pocketed a reported $1.8million per episode of the CBS series before being fired in 2011 amid his erratic behavior, was also told to pony up $60,000 for Brooke's attorney fees.
Ex Accused Charlie Of Defaulting
In December, Brooke, 48, had filed a motion alleging Charlie was a deadbeat who owed her nearly $9million in unpaid support, plus more than $6million in accrued interest and $25,000 in legal fees.
She claimed the Platoon star was ordered to provide her $55,000 per month beginning in April 2010 – but alleged by July 2011, he was failing to fully comply.
The now-sober parents, who were wed from 2008 to 2011, have a history of substance abuse and rehab stints.
Brooke Rebuilt Life After Arrest
Brooke was arrested in 2021 after a binge in Texas where $42,000 was lifted from her bank account during a drug-fueled haze, sources said.
She received two years' probation after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine – and sources say the incident scared her straight.
In 2023, Brooke's rep Steve Honig said: "She is truly rising like a Phoenix from the ashes of a troubled past. Brooke has devoted herself to being the best person and parent she can be."