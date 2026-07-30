George Clooney and wife Amal Flee $8Million French Home As Wildfires Rage Across Region — 'No Idea' if House Will Survive

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood couple, and their nine-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, evacuated Brignoles, Var, after casting doubts over whether their property "make it through this terrible ordeal."

George Clooney and wife Amal have been forced to leave their $8million French chateau as wildfires threaten to ravage their home.

The Clooneys' estate is eight miles away from the ongoing inferno.

A representative for Clooney sent People a letter sent by the Hollywood couple to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond before they left.

Across the whole of France, an estimated 224,000 people have fled their homes due to wildfires.

At least 3,000 people have evacuated the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in France — where the Clooney home sits — in the past two weeks.

Huge wildfire has been scorching land in Brignoles for days now with the Clooneys' 170 hectare estate is an estimated eight miles away from the ongoing inferno.

The couple explained their departure in letter to local mayor.

It read: "Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.

"As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things — first we hope you and the people of our city are safe.

“Second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole.

"We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."

Clooney, 65, and Amal, 48, purchased the sprawling 18th-century Provencal country house in 2021 and have used it as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.

It is situated in the hills above Brignoles just minutes away from the village of Cotignac.