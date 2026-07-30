Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > George Clooney

George Clooney and wife Amal Flee $8Million French Home As Wildfires Rage Across Region — 'No Idea' if House Will Survive

picture of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney have been forced to flee their French home as wildfires threaten to ravage region.

July 30 2026, Updated 7:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

George Clooney and wife Amal have been forced to leave their $8million French chateau as wildfires threaten to ravage their home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood couple, and their nine-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, evacuated Brignoles, Var, after casting doubts over whether their property "make it through this terrible ordeal."

Article continues below advertisement

Mass Evacuation Of Clooneys' Neighborhood

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys' estate is eight miles away from the ongoing inferno.

Article continues below advertisement

Huge wildfire has been scorching land in Brignoles for days now with the Clooneys' 170 hectare estate is an estimated eight miles away from the ongoing inferno.

At least 3,000 people have evacuated the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in France — where the Clooney home sits — in the past two weeks.

Across the whole of France, an estimated 224,000 people have fled their homes due to wildfires.

A representative for Clooney sent People a letter sent by the Hollywood couple to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond before they left.

Article continues below advertisement

Doubts Over 'Beautiful Home' Surviving Inferno

picture of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

The couple explained their departure in letter to local mayor.

Article continues below advertisement

It read: "Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.

"As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things — first we hope you and the people of our city are safe.

“Second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole.

"We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."

Clooney, 65, and Amal, 48, purchased the sprawling 18th-century Provencal country house in 2021 and have used it as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.

It is situated in the hills above Brignoles just minutes away from the village of Cotignac.

Article continues below advertisement

Loving Their Life In France

picture of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney spoke about their love of French culture in radio interview.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison stint has been adjusted.

Diddy's Prison Victory: Sean Combs' Release Date Moved Up — As Rapper Sits in Solitary After Fight

picture of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin

Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Gives Update After Horror Fall Hospitalized Hockey Star

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's home in Brignoles is just one of their multiple European estates.

More than 20 years ago, Clooney purchased a mansion on Italy's Lake Como, and he and Amal also have a manor in Berkshire in the United Kingdom.

The birth of their children in June 2017 was announced by Clooney on French TV, and he has frequently stated that he admires the country’s privacy laws.

He told French radio in December 2024: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses.

"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys' French property includes an olive grove and vineyard.

Their house comes with 425 acres, including an olive grove, vineyard, tennis court and boules pitch. And it seems the peace and privacy that comes with all that space has made it their favorite place in the world.

Clooney’s friendship with local mayor Brémond stretches back some time, and last year he recorded a New Year message for the people of Brignoles which began: "Bonjour, Didier!"

It continued: "First of all, I would like to wish you all a very Happy New Year. I hope each of you had a wonderful holiday season. We want to thank all of you, because we love spending time in the Var and in Brignoles.

"And we are very grateful for your hospitality and for the friendship that Didier shows us."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.