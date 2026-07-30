George Clooney and wife Amal Flee $8Million French Home As Wildfires Rage Across Region — 'No Idea' if House Will Survive
July 30 2026, Updated 7:49 a.m. ET
George Clooney and wife Amal have been forced to leave their $8million French chateau as wildfires threaten to ravage their home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood couple, and their nine-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, evacuated Brignoles, Var, after casting doubts over whether their property "make it through this terrible ordeal."
Mass Evacuation Of Clooneys' Neighborhood
Huge wildfire has been scorching land in Brignoles for days now with the Clooneys' 170 hectare estate is an estimated eight miles away from the ongoing inferno.
At least 3,000 people have evacuated the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in France — where the Clooney home sits — in the past two weeks.
Across the whole of France, an estimated 224,000 people have fled their homes due to wildfires.
A representative for Clooney sent People a letter sent by the Hollywood couple to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond before they left.
Doubts Over 'Beautiful Home' Surviving Inferno
It read: "Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.
"As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things — first we hope you and the people of our city are safe.
“Second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole.
"We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."
Clooney, 65, and Amal, 48, purchased the sprawling 18th-century Provencal country house in 2021 and have used it as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.
It is situated in the hills above Brignoles just minutes away from the village of Cotignac.
Loving Their Life In France
The couple's home in Brignoles is just one of their multiple European estates.
More than 20 years ago, Clooney purchased a mansion on Italy's Lake Como, and he and Amal also have a manor in Berkshire in the United Kingdom.
The birth of their children in June 2017 was announced by Clooney on French TV, and he has frequently stated that he admires the country’s privacy laws.
He told French radio in December 2024: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses.
"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us."
Their house comes with 425 acres, including an olive grove, vineyard, tennis court and boules pitch. And it seems the peace and privacy that comes with all that space has made it their favorite place in the world.
Clooney’s friendship with local mayor Brémond stretches back some time, and last year he recorded a New Year message for the people of Brignoles which began: "Bonjour, Didier!"
It continued: "First of all, I would like to wish you all a very Happy New Year. I hope each of you had a wonderful holiday season. We want to thank all of you, because we love spending time in the Var and in Brignoles.
"And we are very grateful for your hospitality and for the friendship that Didier shows us."