Donald Trump Caught Gossiping With JD Vance About 'Bossy' Guest at Lindsey Graham's Funeral
July 29 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Donald Trump and JD Vance were caught gossiping about a "bossy" guest at Lindsey Graham's funeral, according to a top lip reader.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the conversation took place while Pastor Tim Tate was delivering his address.
Trump Caught Chatting About Guest
According to Nicola Hickling, Trump started the exchange by saying: "I wonder what's going on with him?"
Vance purportedly answered: "I don't know, Don."
Trump then seemingly continued, asking: "Well you saw him crying, right?"
Vance allegedly replied: "I did actually, it's 'cause she's bossy."
Speaking to the Irish Star, Hickling then claims Trump asked: "Hey, no, is she?" to which Vance appeared to respond, "Oh yeah, I think it's their attitude, I think he has a bad attitude," as Trump nodded in agreement.
Footage from the ceremony also saw Trump showing a Tic Tac to Vance, who laughs, before unsuccessfully placing the mint in his mouth on the first try. He manages to take one on the second attempt, and then turns to talk to Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Trump Is 'F---ing Disgusting'
Political commentator Jo Carducci branded Trump "f---ing disgusting" after witnessing the footage, while MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski joked: "Apparently putting a Tic Tac in your mouth wasn’t on the cognitive exam that Trump aced."
RadarOnline.com previously told how Trump appeared to fall asleep at the event, prompting widespread mocking online.
Graham died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture and Trump paid tribute to his colleague and friend during a speech. But while he was seated in the front row of the packed cathedral, Trump appeared at times to be on the verge of nodding off, video footage indicates, and social media users were quick to poke fun at the president.
President Accused of Falling Asleep
Taking to X, one user wrote, "Yes everyone, this is the man that holds the nuclear codes. Let that sink in," while another added, "No surprise. How long did he go before he went to slumberland?"
Other users accused Trump of hypocrisy, as the president repeatedly accused Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, of falling asleep on the job, nicknaming him "Sleepy Joe."
A critic chimed in, "Oh the sweet irony of Trump falling asleep 10x more than Biden ever did. Karma is real," while another said, "If Biden slept through a ‘friend's’ funeral we'd still be hearing about it 10 years from now."
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back at the sleeping accusation, saying: "President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, who he just delivered a beautiful eulogy to. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron."
Speaking in May, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed the president was suffering from "severe daytime somnolence."
"He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness," he said. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia."
At the time, a White House spokesperson responded: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."