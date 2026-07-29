Donald Trump Caught Gossiping With JD Vance About 'Bossy' Guest at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

According to Nicola Hickling, Trump started the exchange by saying: "I wonder what's going on with him?"

Vance purportedly answered: "I don't know, Don."

Trump then seemingly continued, asking: "Well you saw him crying, right?"

Vance allegedly replied: "I did actually, it's 'cause she's bossy."

Speaking to the Irish Star, Hickling then claims Trump asked: "Hey, no, is she?" to which Vance appeared to respond, "Oh yeah, I think it's their attitude, I think he has a bad attitude," as Trump nodded in agreement.

Footage from the ceremony also saw Trump showing a Tic Tac to Vance, who laughs, before unsuccessfully placing the mint in his mouth on the first try. He manages to take one on the second attempt, and then turns to talk to Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.