Kamala Harris 'Told Gavin Newsom's Former Mistress to Pause and Not Make a Public Comment' About Their Steamy Affair

At the time, Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco. When the press heard news of an affair in his office, Newsom's girlfriend at the time publicly played down the fling, chalking it up to "a few nothing incidents."

Rippey was publicly branded "bad news."

She was offered opportunities to speak, according to her explosive essay in Vanity Fair, including a potential memoir offer. However, Harris, who was the district attorney at the time, gave her a phone call.

Rippey recalled Harris, whom she called "a real girl's girl," allegedly telling her, "I wouldn’t say anything right now, Ruby. Just pause. More time will give you better perspective."

Harris' guidance was "the best advice I received," confessed Rippey. She reflected, realizing at the time she was still fresh into the emotional turbulence, "unable to make sense of anything, let alone speak clearly about it."

Rippey resolved, "So I stayed silent."