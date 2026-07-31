Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot's Second Murder 'Could Have Been Prevented' If FBI Sting Hadn't Failed, Journalist Claims

Holloway disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005. The 18-year-old had last been seen alive on May 30, leaving a bar with three others, one of whom was van der Sloot, a 17-year-old student from the Netherlands. Her body was never recovered.

Van der Sloot was always a focus of the investigation and was arrested more than once as a suspect in her disappearance, but was never charged due to lack of evidence.

In a post on her personal Substack, Van Susteren, who covered the disappearance extensively at the time, came up with a plan to trap van der Sloot, explaining the idea was to offer him money in exchange for information on what happened to Holloway.

Van der Sloot met with Holloway's lawyer, John Q. Kelly, but refused to spill any details until he got paid. The pair agreed on a sum of $25,000 for what he knew, with Natalee's mom, Beth, wiring him $100 as a test run.

"That $100 wire opened the door to charging Joran with extortion and wire fraud, charges that would carry significant jail time in the US and would allow him to be extradited to the US for questioning regarding Natalee Holloway’s disappearance," Van Susteren wrote.